Galway Based Entrepreneur Comes Up With FootballKitBox.com

By Sport GBFM
June 19, 2018

Time posted: 10:58 am

A Galway based entrepreneur has come up with an idea that has already grabbed the attention of Football fans around the country with an opportunity to get their hands on their favorite team’s kit on a regular basis without the hassle of searching through numerous websites or traipsing around numerous shops on the high street.
The Company, known as footballkitbox.com was imagined on the west coast of Ireland earlier this year and is a subscription box service of genuine football kit that can be delivered every month. All the top clubs from around the world and most of the top international teams are featured with all kit packaged in a specially curated personal box.

John Mulligan was curious, so he got more information from the man who came up with the idea Paul Behan

 

