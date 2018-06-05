15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway-based company could face High Court action over alleged debt

By GBFM News
June 5, 2018

Time posted: 9:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based company is facing possible high court action over a dispute surrounding a 160 thousand euro debt allegedly owed to another company.

Glenman Corporation, is owned by brothers Albert and Michael Conneally and works for many State and public bodies such as the HSE and Irish Rail.

Subcontractor Dunne Brothers Limited recently served notice that it would apply to have Glenman wound up if it doesn’t repay a debt of 162 thousand euro.

Laois company, Dunne Brothers claims that the debt is owed by Glenman for work on projects such as Clonskeagh Hospital and Dublin Institute of Technology.

According to today’s Irish Times, Glenman is also at the centre of controversy over the construction of the Confucius Centre at UCD which the university says has run almost 5 million euro over budget.

Dunne Brothers has served Glenman with notice that it will seek a liquidator to be appointed to the Galway-based company if the debt of 162 thousand euro is not paid within 21 days.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
