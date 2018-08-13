15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Atlantaquaria says more needs to be done to tackle marine litter

By GBFM News
August 13, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More education on the impact of marine litter on human health is needed.

That’s according to Garry Kendellen of Galway Atlantaquaria, who says plastic and litter polution is a major problem for ocean and people’s health.

His comments follow today’s announcement that Salthill has been listed as Galway’s cleanest beach by Irish Business Against Litter -IBAL.

The Shannon in Portumna however, has been deemed to be ‘heavily littered.

Loughrea, Kinvara and the Corrib river have all been listed as ‘moderately littered.’

Garry Kendellen of Galway Atlantaquaria is welcoming Salthill’s status as ‘clean’, but says people need to do more to reduce marine pollution, you can hear him on the 4pm news…

