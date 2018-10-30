Galway Athletics Report

Dublin Marathon

The National Marathon championshipswere held weekend in Dublin, in conjunction with the 39thrunning of the Dublin Marathon, and conditions were perfect for what turned out to be the best National marathon championships in some time, with Mick Clohisey of Raheny and Lizzie Lee of Leevale winning the Irish titles.

Galway City Harriers’ hugely talented Ladies squad put in another fantastic performance, to take a National team silver medal, just behind a very strong Leevale team form Cork, to claim a superb third team medal on the trot.

GCH Ladies were led home via a stellar performance from Jane Ann Meehan, who ran 2.50.30 toplace fourth Irish woman overall, in a high-class race, where the first two ladies home were recent Olympians. Second home for the city club was the ever-improving Tara Whyte who ran a superb personal best of 3.01.17, with Grainne Ni Uallachain running 3.01.41to complete the scoring trio. There were other great performances from Michelle Egan Browne who came home in 3 hours 17 minutes, and Imelda Gormally who clocked a personal best 3.25.

Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC was first Galway athlete home on the day, with a superb run, clocking 2.32.59, a club record, and one that marks him out a great distance running prospect for the future. There were other great sub three-hour times from John Whiriskey of South Galway, who ran 2.48, Sean Burke of Tuam AC with a debut 2.51, Greg Lundon of South Galway AC who clocked 2.54, and David Reilly of Loughrea with a super 2.58 run

Connacht Cross Country championships

Day two of the 2018 Connacht Cross country competition will be held on Sunday next, November 4th, in Sligo racecourse, just outside Sligo town. The programme will see athletes compete across the Juvenile Even ages races from U12 through to U18 age groups, as well as the Connacht Senior League second leg for Adults, with ladies running 4km, and the Men taking on 8km over the hilly circuit. The first race will start at 12 noon.

Corofin 8k

The annual Corofin AC hosted 8k takes place Sunday, 4th November, next at 2pm

The race starts and finishes in the village of Corofin and, race entrants are asked to assemble at the local Community Centre (Dr. Duggan Hall) at 1:50pm prior to being directed to the start line.

Registration will open at 11.30am in the local community centre where race packs will be available.

Toilet facilities will be available in Corofin Community Centre and post- race refreshments will be served here also. Race Entry is €15 Early Bird Online Pre-registration/€20 on https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/Corofin8k