Galway Athletics Report

Galway Cross Country championships

Day two of the 2018 County Galway Cross country competition was held on Sunday last in Bushfield in Loughrea. Over 300 athletes competed across the Juvenile Uneven ages races from U9 through to U19 age groups

In the first race of the day, the U9 Girls 800m, Eimear Fallon of Tuam AC had a superb run to take individual gold, while Craughwell AC took the team title. In the U9 Boys, Alan Hallinan of Craughwell won the title, adding to his U10 gold two weeks ago, with Tuam AC taking team gold.

At U11 level, Declan O’Connell of Craughwell AC was first home in the Boys race over 1500m, with his Craughwell AC squad also winning team gold. In the U11 Girls, Aisling Geaney from South Galway stormed home to take gold in an impressive performance, while Tuam AC won the team title.

In the U13 Girls, Mia Craughwell of GCH sprinted home to victory after a great battle with Aoibheann Fitzpatrick of Ballinasloe and District AC and South Galway AC took a great team gold medal. Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell AC looked very strong in claiming the U13 Boys honours, also adding to his U14 win recently, with East Galway AC taking the team title.

The U15 Girls race saw the talented Emma Moore of GCH take a well-deserved victory, becoming another double winner after her U16 county victory in Tuam with GCH also winning team gold. Ross McGuinness of Craughwell AC won the U15 Boys race after a great tussle with Oisin Keane of East Galway, while GCH won team gold.

The U17 Boys race was dominated by Craughwell AC athlete Sean Cotter who powered clear on the last lap and claimed the County title, with Craughwell AC also winning team gold.

Craughwell’s Patrick Noonan won the U19 title and once again Craughwell AC packed well and won the team title.

Aine O’Farrell of Athenry won the U19 Girls race with Ailbhe Miskella of Craughwell AC winning a second country gold at U17 level adding to her U18 title win in Tuam.

Autumn Open Cross Country

Laura Shaughnessy of DSD and Brendan McDonnell of GCH were Galway’s first finishers at the prestigious Autumn Open Cross-Country event held in Abbottstown in Dublin. Shaughnessy placed sixth overall and third Irish lady with a very strong run.

Aisling Joyce of GCH is looking back to her best, placing 24th in a high quality Senior Ladies field packed with internationals, while Emma Grimes and Niamh Hennelly also ran well, just behind Joyce.

McDonnell placed 27th in a similarly high-quality Men’s race, with Keith Fallon also of GCH not far behind in 31st place. In the Juniors, Caron Ryan of Craughwell AC was very impressive in placing fifth in the Junior Ladies, while in the Junior Men’s event Tom McStay of GCH had a great run to place 12th overall, with Barry Murphy and Jack Maher also of GCH both placing well

Amsterdam Marathon

Galway City Harriers marathon squad travelled in numbers to the Amsterdam Marathon, held on Sunday last on a fast and flat course around the Dutch city. The GCH athletes were led home by Roscahill man, the talented Gearoid Hynes in a superb time of 2:45:11, just ahead of the strong running Culan O’Mearain 2:45:32, with Kieran Tierney 2:54:30, Jerome Debize 2:56:34,and Tony O’Connor 2:57:37 all breaking three hours.

First GCH lady home was Neasa de Burcain a great time of 3:00:03, a huge personal best, and very close to the magic three-hour barrier, while there were numerous personal bests from the rest of the twenty strong Galway contingent.

The evergreen Christine Kennedy of GCH ran a superb 1:30:28 half marathon held alongside the full marathon in Amsterdam, an incredible performanceat 63 years of age.

Fixtures

Dublin Marathon

The National Marathon championships take place next weekend in Dublin in conjunction with the 39th edition of the Dublin Marathon. Sunday morning next will see 20,000 runners from across the country taking on the 26.2-mile challenge, and Galway City Harriers’ ladies squad will look to make it three team titles in a row in what would be a remarkable achievement, having won team gold in 2016 and 2017.

The ever-present Grainne Ni Uallachain will look to make it her third team gold with the GCH outfit boosted this year by new signing Jane Ann Meehan, who will aim for a sub 2.50 clocking while Tara Whyte and Michelle Egan Browne are also in great form and make the GCH team a solid bet to come out on top again although Leevale of Cork are also targeting the team honours and will be certainly ones to watch.