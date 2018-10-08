Galway Athletics Report

Galway Cross Country championships

Day one of the 2018 County Galway Cross country competition was held on Sunday last, in the Palace Grounds in Tuam, in windswept conditions. Almost 400 athletes competed across the Juvenile Even ages races from U10 through to U18, and the Senior Ladies and Men’s races.

In the first race of the day, the U10 Girls 1000m, Hazel Fahy of Loughrea AC put in a fantastic run to take individual gold while Craughwell AC took the team title. In the U10 Boys, Alan Hallinan of Craughwell won the title, with Tuam AC taking team gold.

At U12 level, Enda Keane of East Galway just pipped Tuam AC’s Cian Halligan in a great finish to the U12 Boys 2000m, with Tuam AC winning team gold while in the U12 Girls, Myah Gallagher from Tuam won from the front, leading all the way to take gold in impressive performance, while Tuam AS also won the team title.

In the U14 Girls, Isabella Burke of GCH stormed home to victory and led her Galway City Harriers team to team gold in the process. Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell AC looked very strong in claiming the U14 Boys honours, with South Galway AC taking the team title

The U16 Boys race was dominated by Craughwell AC athlete Sean Cotter who claimed the County title, ahead of clubmate Oisin Davis, while the U16 Girls race saw the talented Emma Moore of GCH eased to victory, with Helena O’Keeffe of Loughrea a solid second.

Junior athlete Jack Maher of GCH won the combined U18 and Junior Men’s race with Barry Murphy also of GCH winning the U18 event. Craughwell AC packed well and won the team title.

Emma Grimes of GCH powered to victory in the combined Women’s 4000m race, just overtaking the front running Aine O’Farrell of Athenry in the home straight. O’Farrell placed second (and first Junior lady) and next home was Niamh Hennelly of GCH, while Ailbhe Miskella of Craughwell AC won the U18 title. GCH took team gold, with Eilis Ni Dhuill also of GCH first Masters Athlete home.

Brendan McDonnell produced the most impressive performance of the day to take the County Senior title, with a strong run from halfway on taking him to a clear victory, only a day after placing second in the Galway Bay Half Marathon. Keith Fallon of GCH put in a fantastic effort to take the silver medal, just pipping a resurgent Jamie Fallon of Craughwell, who is returning to top form and placed thirdforbronze.GCH won the Galway team title with McDonnell, Keith Fallon, James Frizzell and Neill Keane combining to win the team prize. Peter O Sullivan won the Masters title

Day two of the 2018 County Galway Cross country competition will take place on Sunday the 21st October, 2018 in Bushfield, Loughrea AC’s grounds outside Bullaun. The event will see the Juvenile Uneven ages races from U9 through to U19 on the programme, with the first race starting at 1 pm.

Galway Primary Schools Cross Country Finals

The Galway Primary Schools Cross Country Finals were held Tuesday last in Renmore. Nearly 500 students qualified from the semifinals, with the Top 15 individuals and Top 3 teams going forward to the Connacht finals on 21stOctober.

Race winners were Oisin Maher (Scoil Mhuire Clifden), Hazel Fahy (Bullaun), Mia Craughwell (Gaelscoil Dara Renmore), and Enda Keane (Kilkerrin).

The Connacht Primary Schools Finals will take place next Saturday 13thOctober in Bushfield grounds, Bullaun, Loughrea. At 12 noon

The Connacht Senior League Day One also takes place at 1pm at the Loughrea venue, with ladies racing 4km, and Men 8km

Galway Bay Races

Over 3,000 runners competed last Saturday in perfect conditions in sunny Salthill, across the three Run Galway Bay races.

Donore Harriers athlete John Travers won the 10k in a fast time of 30.27, well clear of Paddy O’Toole of Westport AC in second and Brendan Donagher third. Regular visitor to Galway, Irish international Siobhan O Doherty of Borrisokane AC won the ladies race in 35.50, with Linda Grogan of Dundrum AC second and Sierra Ponthier third.

The talented Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC produced a lifetime best as he won the marathon in 2 hours 40 minutes with Alan Finan second in 2 hours 48 minutes and John Beecher third in 2 hours 50 minutes. First lady home was Deirdre Lynn in 3hours 15 minutes, ahead of Cynthia Van der Horst and Lisa Heaney in second and third respectively.

Mark Kirwan of Raheny Shamrock AC won the Half Marathon well in a time of69.05, with GCH athlete Brendan McDonnell second in70.44 and Andrew Scott of Capital Area runners third. First lady home in 1 hour 26 minutes was Mayo’s Heather Noone .while second place went to GCH athlete Elaine Walsh after a great battle with Deirdre Brophy of AthenryAC who came third.

Connacht Schools Combined Events

The Connacht Schools Combined Events were held in Athlone IT last Friday. Event winners from Galway schools were Saoirse Moore of Colaiste Iognaid in the Minor Girls, David Mannion of Seamount Kinvara in the Minor Boys, Daragh Jennings from SC Carraroe in the Junior Boys, Chloe Casey of St Raphael’s Loughrea in the Inter Girls, and Laura Cunningham and Ryan McNelis both of Pres Athenry in the senior events.