Galway Athletics report

Galway Cross Country Championships – The first day of the Galway County Cross Country Championships will take place at the Palace Grounds in Tuam on Sunday 7th October next, with a start time of 1pm. The Juvenile programme will see races for U10 up to U18 age group, across the following distances; U10s – 1000m; U12s – 2000m; U14s – 3000m; U16s – 4000m, and U18s and Junior- 4000m (girls) 6000m (boys).

The Senior Ladies will race over 4km and the Galway title could be between Caron Ryan of Craughwell, Aine O Farrell of Athenry and Emma Grimes and Niamh Hennelly of GCH, with a strong GCH team tipped for honours in the team event.

The Senior Men’s race will be decided over a testing 8km on the famed rolling hills in the Palace Grounds. Among the medal favorites will be Brendan McDonnell, Joe Tannian and Peter O Sullivan of GCH, Jamie Fallon of Craughwell, and Castlegar’s Stephen Casserly, with the team title likely to be hotly contested between Castlegar, Craughwell and GCH. The Junior Mens race could be a very exciting affair, with many of GCH’s National title winning team likely to be in action, such as Thomas McStay and Eanna Folan, with new signing Jack Maher also likely to feature well.

Galway Primary Schools Races – The annual Galway Primary Schools Cross Country Finals will take place in Nolan Park, Renmore, from 12 noon tomorrow, Tuesday 2nd October, with four races on the card. Almost 2,000 pupils competed on a hugely successful Semi Final day held Tuesday last on a perfect course in Renmore, with over 400 runners making it through to the finals

Loughrea Grey Lake 10k – Loughrea AC held their annual Grey Lake 10k Road Race on Sunday afternoon last, as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, and first home on the day was Kenneth Rodgers of St Johns AC in Clare, in a fast 32.17. Rodgers finished well clear of Eric Llaurado in second in 36.17, and third home was Hugh McArdle of Roscommon Harriers. First lady was Denise Barrett in 44.30, with Mary Kealy of Athenry AC second and Corofin’s Eimear Bray third.

Carna 10k Conamara – Fergal Walsh of Athenry AC (pictured) stormed home to win the Carna 10k held last Saturday 29th September in the scenic Connemara village in a time of 35.25, ahead of Ronan Mac an Iomaire and Bernard McLoughlin, in second and third respectively. First lady was Maureen Linnane, with Ciara Ni Choribin of Castlegar AC second home. The annual 10k Conamara race was organised by the local Connemara Athletic Club

Galway Bay Races – The Run Galway Bay series of races event takes place on Saturday 6th October next, with the programme including a Full Marathon, (at 8.30am), a Half Marathon which sets off at 12 noon and a 10K race at 10.30 am. This event is a sell out and will see some of Irelands top athletes set to compete including Sergio Ciobanu of Clonliffe and Streets of Galway winner John Travers of Donore Harriers, while GCH ladies Elaine Walsh and Grainne Ni Uallachain will expect to do well over the half marathon.