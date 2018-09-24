Galway Athletics Report

Castlegar Open Cross-Country Races

Castlegar AC held their annual Open cross country meet last Saturday in perfect conditions for running, on a testing course in Merlin Woods City Park, Doughiska. A full Juvenile programme of events took place with large number in attendance, while the 2km race won by Oisin Davis of Craughwell AC ahead of John Cormican also of Craughwell. Craughwell AC also took victory in an exciting 4x500m Senior Relay.

Race of the day was the Ladies 4km, with a very tight battle for the honours, but eventually it was Galway City Harriers international, Aisling Joyce, who claimed victory, after a great battle with Aine O’Farrell of Athenry in second and Niamh Hennelly also of GCH in third, with only five seconds separating the top three.

The Mens 6km was held over a four-lap course, and Pat Chesser of Ennis Track showed great grit and determination as he stormed to victory ahead of a top-class field. Donal O’Mahony of An Riocht came in second with Ferbane AC’s Mick Fogarty third. GCH claimed the Mens and Ladies team titles.

Galway Primary Schools Races

The annual Galway Primary Schools Cross Country races will take place in Nolan Park, Renmore, firstly this Tuesday 25th September with the Semi Finals from 11.30 am, where all schools in the county get the chance to try out cross country, with races for 3rd/4th Class and 5th/6th Class pupils. Tuesday 2nd October will see the Primary Schools Finals, again in Renmore. Almost 2,000 pupils are expected to participate in what is one of the highlights of the athletics year in Galway.

Charleville half marathon

The Charleville Half marathon took place Sunday last and the event has become one of the must do races on the calendar for those in marathon training. Galway athletes had some excellent runs on a perfect day for racing, with Jane Ann Meehan placing fourth lady home in a time of 1.20.

Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC showed his class placing 16th in a very fast 72 minutes, while Conor Dolan of GCH also had an excellent run, clocking 74.50. There were other good runs from Neasa De Burca of GCH with 1.25 and second V40 lady, Kieran Tierney (1.23 at O50 level), Martin Kearney of GCH who won the O60 title, while Gearoid Hynes of GCH, and South Galway athletes Greg Lundon and John Whiriskey all went sub 80 minutes,

Fixtures

Loughrea Grey Lake 10k

Loughrea AC celebrates their 50th anniversary this year, and their famous Grey Lake 10k Road Race will be held Sunday afternoon next, 30thSeptember at 2.30pm, with a large field expected. The race has a great history with the likes of Seb Coe, Eamonn Coughlan, Jerry Kiernan and more all competing in the past. Race Day headquarters is as usual at the Temperance Hall, Barrack Street in Loughrea.

Race Start times are as follows – Junior race at 1:15pm and the Senior race at 2:30pm,

The event is AAI approved, and entry in the month of September including on the day will be €20

Carna 10k Conamara

The Carna 10k takes place Saturday 29th September next in Connemara at 3pm. Race HQ is at the Carna Bay Hotel, in Carna, with a €20 registration fee online and on the day. The race starts and finishes at Carna Bay Hotel.

The annual 10k Conamara race is one of the most scenic road races in Ireland, and is organised by local Connemara Athletic Club

Coaching Workshops

Athletics Ireland Regional Development Officer Paul Byrne hosts the third of three coaching workshops at NUIG Athletics Track, Dangan, this Thursday, September27th, from 6pm to 8 pm.

This week’s workshops will cover the basics of each of Long Jump and Hurdles

Please contact [email protected] for any further questions. Coaches can register on the Athletics Ireland website