Galway Athletics Report

Run like the Wind races

Corrib Athletics Club held their annual Run like the Wind races on Saturday the 8th September last in the scenic setting of Galway Wind Park, in the Cloosh Valley, Oughterard.

Naoise O’Gibne of Galway City Harriers took the honours in the 4k race, running a fast 14.18 on the up and down course, with clubmate Brian O’Connor second in 14.58, and Colm Conway of Conamara AC third.

First lady home was the talented Niamh Hennelly of GCH in 16.18, who is gearing up for cross country season, with Eilis Ni Dhuill also of GCH not far behind in second in 16.35.

Aodhan O Ceallaigh took an impressive victory in the testing 8k, winning in 30.22, with Donal Kelly second home in 30.52 and Frank King of Castlegar third home. First lady home was Geraldine Hynes of Corrib AC.

World Masters Outdoors

Galway’s top Masters athletes are currently competing in Malaga in Spain at the World Masters Outdoor championships.

Ian Egan and Sean Mc Dermott of Castlegar AC claimed historic silver team medals in the World Masters Cross Country event at O40 level, held Wednesday last in blistering heat in Torremolinos. The Galway duo combined with Rathfarnham athlete Ronan Kearns to take second spot behind a very strong Spanish team. Egan placed 31st in the 10k individually and also goes in the Half Marathon, while McDermott will also run the 1500m later this week

Tommy Farragher of Corofin placed a very good sixth in the Hammer throw at O65 level, while Justin Lane of Tuam was 12th at O45 level in his Long Jump section, and will also compete in High Jump, Pole Vault and Weight throw.

Coaching Workshops

Athletics Ireland Regional Development Officer Paul Byrne hosts a series of workshops at NUIG Athletics Track, Dangan, Co. Galway over the next three Thursdays, i.e. September 13th, 20th & 27th, from 6-8 pm each day

The aim of the workshops is to upskill developmental coaches in a range of different events and to promote a multi event approach to their athletes in clubs, schools etc. In line with Long Term Athlete Development planning (LTAD) it is important for both athlete and coach to understand the benefits of coaching and participating in a number of different events before specializing.

The workshops are delivered over the course of three consecutive weeks with two different events covered on each evening. Each event will be designated 1 hour.

The workshops will cover the basics of each of the following event groups; Sprints, Hurdles, High Jump, Long Jump, Shot, Javelin).

Please contact [email protected] for any further questions. Coaches can register on the Athletics Ireland website