Galway Athletics Report

Frank Duffy 10 Mile

The talented Jane-Ann Meehan, one of Galway’s top distance runners, claimed the ladies title at the prestigious SSE Airtricity Frank Duffy 10 Mile Race in a fantastic time of 61 minutes and 11 seconds last Sunday.

This is one of the key build-up events for the Dublin Marathon, and this victory shows Meehan is in tremendous form leading into the marathon.

Run Like the Wind races

Corrib Athletics Club hosts their annual Run like the wind races at 11 am on Saturday the 8th September next. A 4k and an 8k race will be held at Galway Wind Park, Seecon East, Cloosh Valley, Oughterard

This event is AAI permitted, and there are souvenir technical t-shirts for entrants.

Prizes will be given to the first three male and female athletes in both races; the fastest male and female juvenile runner in the 4k aged 14-17 years, and Corrib AC members will be competing to be the fastest club member in the 4k and 8k.

The Galway Wind Park, (Seecon East) is located in the Cloosh Valley on the R372, approximately 7km south-west of Oughterard. Race HQ and the car park for race athletes, registration and toilets is based at the operations centre of the Wind Park, The map link is https://goo.gl/maps/pgE6e2gT52B2

Registration will take place from 9:30 am. The 4k race is only for those 14 years of age and older, while the 8k race is only for those 16 years of age and older. Race Entry fee is €20 for 8k and €15 for 4k.

World Masters Outdoors

Galway’s elite level Masters athletes travel to Malaga in Spain this week for the World Masters Track and Field Championships. Ian Egan and Justin Lane of Tuam AC will both compete, as will Sean Mc Dermott of Castlegar AC and Tommy Farragher of Corofin. Egan goes in the Cross Country, 10k and Half Marathon, while McDermott will also run Cross Country and the 1500m, while Farragher and Lane will compete across multiple Field events in the throws. The event will be held over two weeks from September 4th to 16th.

Cross Country Fixtures

Cross Country season commences shortly and the following fixtures calendar and venues have been announced.

Saturday 22nd September sees the Castlegar AC Open Cross Country take place from 12 noon in Doughiska.

The very popular Galway Primary Schools Cross Country races will take place in Nolan Park, Renmore, firstly on Tuesday 25th September with the Semi-Finals where all schools in the county get the chance to try out cross country, with races for 3rd/4th Class and 5th/6th Class pupils. Tuesday 2nd October will see the Primary Schools Finals, again in Renmore. All Galway Primary schools will receive entry forms this week.

The Galway County cross country championships will be held over two days. Sunday 7th October will feature the Galway Even Ages Cross Country (for U10/12/14/16/18) and Senior /Masters Cross Country Championships in the scenic Palace Grounds, Tuam, while on Sunday 21st October the Galway Uneven Ages Cross Country (U9/11/13/15/17/19) will take place in Bushfield, Loughrea

The 2018 Connacht Cross Country events will be held over three days; Saturday13th Oct will feature the National Schools Finals and Senior League in Loughrea, Sunday4th November in Sligo will see the Even Ages (U12/14/16/18) and Senior League Day two take place, while the final event of the series will be held on Sunday11th November in Mayo, featuring the Uneven Ages (U11/13/15/17/19 age categories) and Senior League finale.