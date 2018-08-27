15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Galway Athletics Report

By Sport GBFM
August 27, 2018

Time posted: 11:46 am

Claregalway 10k

L to R Brendan Dunleavy The Arches Claregalway, Mick Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock) race winner, Brian Kenn , Clare River Harriers club chairman. Pic: John O’Connor

Top Irish international Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock AC stormed home to win the 31stannual Claregalway 10K road-race held Saturday 25th August last. Clohisey, who recently represented Ireland the marathon at the European Championships in Berlin, won by a clear margin, clocking 30.27 for victory.

Conor Dolan of GCH showed that he is right back in top form, running 33.33, while the talented Tim Jones also of GCH placed third, in a personal best 34.50

Regina Casey of GCH was first lady in a fast time of 37.39, with Jane O’Leary of Ennis Track second in 39.49, and Sinead Foran of Athenry AC third home in 40.01.

Over 200 athletes ran the race, expertly organised by Clare River Harriers AC, on a course which is now renowned as one of the fastest 10k circuits in the country.

 

Brendan Dunleavy, The Arches Claregalway, the main race sponsor, with Regina Casey ladies winner. Pic: John O’Connor

World Masters Outdoors

Many of Galway’s top Masters Athletes travel to Malaga in Spain next week for the World Masters Track and Field championships. Ian Egan and Justin Lane of Tuam AC will both compete, as will Sean McDermott of Castlegar AC. The event will be held over two weeks from September 4th to 16th

 

Cross Country Fixtures

Cross Country season is close at hand and the following fixtures calendar and venues have been announced

Sat 22nd September – Castlegar AC Open Cross Country, Doughiska

Galway Primary Schools Cross Country – Nolan Park, Renmore

Tues 25th September – Semi Finals

Tues 2nd October – Finals

 

Sunday 7th October -Galway Even Ages Cross Country (U10/12/14/16/18 ) and Senior /Masters Cross Country championships – Palace Grounds, Tuam

Sunday 21st October – Galway Uneven Ages Cross Country ( U9/11/13/15/17/19) – Bushfield, Loughrea

 

Connacht Cross Country

Sat 13th Oct – National Schools Finals and Senior League – Loughrea

Sun 4th Nov – Sligo – Even Ages (U12/14/16/18) and Senior League

Sun 11th Nov – Mayo – Odd Ages (U11/13/15/17/19) and Senior League

