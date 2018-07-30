Galway Athletics Report

National Senior Track and Field Championships

Galway athletes achieved National senior glory, claiming four National medals,at the National Track and Field Championships, which were held over two days in Morton Stadium, Santry in Dublin last weekend, Sean Breathnach of Galway City Harriers once again claimed top billing, with an incredible double victory in the throws.

Breathnach of GCH won double gold in the Shot Putt and Weight for Distance events on the Sunday of the championships, adding to his huge haul of National silverware. The indomitable Breathnach threw a first round 17.53 metres in the Shot, which was never bettered, to claim another title, a ninth in the event. He later threw 8.25 metres to take victory in the Weight for Distance throw. Breathnach also placed fifth in the Discus, with clubmate Brendan Staunton fifth in the Shot and seventh in both Discus and Weight throws.

In Saturdays action,the Men’s 200m was a hugely exciting affair which saw Cillin Greene of GCH taking his first Senior medal, winning bronze in 21.74 behind winner Leon Reid of Memphians AC and second placer Marcus Lawler of St. Laurence O’Toole AC. Greene also made the 100m final placing tenth.

Maeve Curley of Craughwell AC also won a bronze medal, as she placed third in the Ladies National 5000m Walk, a great reward for years of dedication to the event for her. Ballinasloe and District athlete Veronica Burke was fourth in the same event.

Nicole Walsh of GCH made the 400m final, with a well judged third place in the heat, and on Sunday, ran an incredible race in the final, storming down the straight to get up to fourth spot. The hugely talented Walsh almost caught Sinead Denny who was third and ran a PB time of 55.04.

Galway’s Alanna Lally placed fourth in the 800m final for UCD, as did Niamh Hennelly of GCH in the grueling 3000m Steeplechase.

Sinead Treacy of Craughwell AC raced to a splendid PB and new club record of 57.99 in the Ladies 400m, while GCH athletes Robert Meagher and Jonah Erugu both ran well over 400m in the Heats but missed out on final spots.

Neill Keane of GCH broke 2 minutes for the first time in the 800m heats clocking 1.59.60 with Gavin Cooney of Craughwell AC just missing the 2-minute barrier with a time of 2.00.40.

Others who made the Nationals included GCH members Henrique Nkolovata placed sixth in the Triple Jump, Talon Thompson who survived a nasty fall to place seventh in the Men’s Steeplechase, and Aisling Joyce who competed over 1500m and Maebh Brannigan who ran in the 800m heats.

Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k

There are now less than two weeks to go before 33rd edition of the famous Streets of Galway 8k Road Race which is organized by local athletics club Galway City Harriers AC.

The race takes place Saturday August 11th at 7pm with the start at Fr Griffin Road, and the race routes through the City Centre, Salthill and the Claddagh, finishing at South Park. In excess of 3,000 are signed up to run the Streets including many Irish internationals and top club runners as well as thousands of Galwegians and visitors who return every year to run this iconic event.

Limited entry is available still online on www.galwaycityharriers.com