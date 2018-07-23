Galway Athletics Report

Dempsey in Diamond League action

Jack Dempsey of Galway City Harriers once again had the honour of representing his country last weekend, as he raced on the Irish 4x100m Relay team at the Diamond League in London’s Olympic Stadium. The squad of Dempsey, Joseph Ojewumi, David McDonald and Jeremy Philips finished eighth overall, a fantastic experience of top level senior competition for the squad.

Irish Schools International

Three of Galway’s top young athletes represented Ireland at the Schools International Track and Field event held in Falkirk, Scotland last weekend. Emma Moore, Seren O’Toole and Robert McDonnell, all of Galway City Harriers, travelled with the Irish squad to compete against England, Wales and Scotland’s best School’s athletes. There was a phenomenal performance by Seren O’Toole to claim a bronze medal for Ireland in a personal best of 44.31 in the 300m hurdles. Robert McDonnell claimed a silver team medal as part of the the Irish 4x400m relay squad and also finished seventh in the 400m individually in a great time of 50.8 seconds. Emma Moore gave away two years to the competition and claimed fifth place in the 800m in 2.14. All three contributed to a great team result, as the Irish Schools finished second overall.

National Juvenile Championships

The National Juvenile Track and Field finals reached its grand finale in Tullamore Sunday last, and featured the final day of U12 to U19 Competition. There were yet again some superb medal winning performances from Galway athletes, with three gold medals for Galway via Seren O’Toole and Daragh Jennings of GCH, and Laura Cunningham of Craughwell AC.

Daragh Jennings won gold for Galway City Harriers in the U15 Boys Discus throwing a massive 35.99m to claim the National title. Seren O’Toole had an extraordinary weekend of success as she stormed to victory in the U17 Girls 300m hurdles at the National Championships, directly after flying in from Scotland after representing Ireland at the Schools International on Saturday last.

Thomas McStay of GCH had another brilliant run to win silver in the U19 Boys 1500m race on Sunday evening in Tullamore. McStay ran an excellent 4.01 and was very close to catching winner Aaron Mangan. GCH Hurdler Aoife Sheehy claimed her third medal of the Championship, with a silver medal in the U19 Girls 400m hurdles in a great time of 64.87. Conor Hoade also impressed as he claimed bronze for the GCH, with third place in the U15 boys 80m hurdles.

The hard-working Aaron Brennan also of GCH won a well-deserved bronze medal in the U18 Boys 1500m after his 3k bronze last week, while clubmate Eimear Rowe was delighted as she claimed a first National medal with bronze in the U16 Girls 200m in a swift time of 25.44

Calum Healy of Athenry AC ran a superb race over hurdles, to take gold in the U15Boys 250m Hurdles and Liam Shaw, also of Athenry, claimed a National silver medal in the U14 Boys Discus, throwing 39.59.

Craughwell AC athletes claimed a large medal haul, with some super performances on Sunday. There was a fantastic win and National title for Laura Cunningham in the U19 Girls Triple Jump, and a bronze for Lorraine Delaney in the same event. Daniel Callanan-Forde placed second to claim a silver medal in the U19 Boys Triple Jump, and there was a bronze medal win for Lukas Schukat in the U15 Boys Triple Jump. On the track, Sean Cotter continued his great season, as he surged to a Silver medal, placing second in the U16 Boys 1500m.

David Mannion of South Galway AC won silver in the U14 Boys 200m following on from his success last week.

National Senior Track and Field Championships

The Irish Life Health National Senior Track and Field Championships Takes place in Morton Stadium, Dublin next weekend (July 28th/29th). Many of Galway’s clubs will be represented including GCH, Ballinasloe, and Craughwell. City club GCH will have some of their best athletes on show, including sprinter Cillin Greene, Aisling Joyce and James Frizzell over 1500m, Talon Thompson in the Steeplechase, and Henrique Nkolovata in the Triple Jump.