Galway Athletics Report

World U20 Championships

Jack Dempsey of Galway City Harriers had the honour of representing his country in Finland last weekend, as he raced on the Irish 4x100m Relay team at the U20 World Championships, Dempsey competed in the heats of the 4x100m relay along with team mates Aaron Sexton, David McDonald and Conor Morey where they finished third. The squad just missed out on automatic qualification for the final as a result, with only two places up for grabs.

National Juvenile Championships

The National Juvenile Track and Field finals continued in Tullamore Sunday last, and featured two days of U12 to U19 Competition. There were some incredible performances and multiple medals by Galway athletes, with four gold medals coming West via Emma Moore and Thomas McStay of GCH, Sarah Gilhooley of Athenry AC and Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC.

Emma Moore of Galway City Harriers was crowned National U15 Champion for 800m on Saturday last, with a superb record-breaking run of 2.11. This race was the most competitive of the day with the first three girls breaking the previous record (Sarah Hosey in second and Fiona Dillon third also did), but it was the talented Moore who won out, with her second national record this year, and also adding to her National Indoor and Schools titles already this year. Next up, she will represent Ireland at the upcoming Schools International Track and Field event which takes place in Scotland next weekend.

Thomas McStay had a terrific run to claim Gold in the U19 Boys 3000m race on Sunday evening in Tullamore. McStay ran a brilliant time of 8.43, and executed his race to perfection, surging away on the last lap to take gold. He also finished fourth in the 800m final the day before.

GCH also secured other individual medals, with the consistently strong Aoife Sheehy of GCH winning two medals, a silver firstly in the U19 Girls 100m hurdles a time of 16.26 seconds, and later she took bronze in the U19 Girls 400m. Ava McKeon also won a Silver medal over hurdles for GCH, as she placed second in the U14 Girls 75m hurdles in a time of 11.77 seconds. Conor Hoade claimed bronze for the city club, with third place in the U15 boys 80m hurdles.

On Sunday, Robert McDonnell won a silver medal in the U17 Boys 400m for GCH, clocking 51.19 in the final, and will also represent Ireland in the Schools International next weekend in Scotland. Aaron Brennan also GCH won a well-deserved bronze medal in the U18 Boys 3000m, in a great time of 8.55.

Sarah Gilhooley of Athenry AC ran a superb race over the barriers, to take gold in the U18 Girls 2000m Steeplechase. Liam Shaw, also of Athenry, claimed a National silver medal in the U14 Boys Shot Putt, throwing 14m 15 cm.

Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC showed top class sprint speed winning in the U12 Boys 60m event in a swift 8.26 to take Galway’s fourth gold medal of the weekend

Craughwell AC athletes also produced some super performances over the weekend. On the track, Sean Cotter raced to National silver in the U16 Boys 3000m in 9.19. Arlene Earls also won a silver medal in the U19 Girls 400m. In the field events, Evan Hallinan claimed a silver medal in the u14 boys high jump with a big leap of 1.56. Ellie Cronin came second in the U16 Girls High Jump with a 1.55m clearance, Daniel Callanan-Forde won bronze in the U19 boy’s long jump with a massive 6.13 metre best, and Lorraine Delaney also secured a bronze medal in the U19 girls Long Jump. On Sunday Conor Trehy took U16 Triple Jump bronze

Stephen Mannion of South Galway AC was another dual medal winner, as he jumped to a silver medal in the Long Jump at U14 level and took bronze in the U14 Boys 800m, while his brother David Mannion won silver in the U14 Boys 75m Hurdles. Walker Sean Kelleher, also with South Galway, won bronze in the U14 Boys 2000m Walk event.

The Juvenile championships continue next weekend, with the final day’s action on next Sunday July 22nd

National Endurance role for Lockett

Top coach Matthew Lockett of GCH has been appointed as Athletics Ireland’s National Endurance Coach and will commence his duties in August. He will have responsibility for driving the further development of the middle and long-distance event groups in Ireland at an exciting time for athletics in the country after the medal success at U18 and U20 events worldwide from athletes such as Sarah Healy and others.

Craughwell AC into Europe

Athletics Ireland has this week confirmed that the Craughwell AC Junior Ladies team has been selected to represent Ireland in the 2019 European U20 Track & Field Championships. The club was selected based on the superb first place club ranking for its U17 to U20 athletes at the recent National Junior Championships in Tullamore. It is a major achievement for the County Galway club to get a squad of athletes to this level and to have the honour of representing Ireland in a major European event.