Galway Athletics Report

International Relays

Jack Dempsey of Galway City Harriers competed on the Irish squad who were successful in getting the 4x100m Relay qualifying standard for the World Youth Championships, in a meeting in Mannheim, Germany last Saturday. The Irish squad clocked a National record of 40.30 seconds with Dempsey along with Aaron Sexton, David McDonald and David Murphy all combining brilliantly to secure the standard

Tailteann Games

The prestigious schools interprovincial track and field event Tailteann Games, was held last Saturday in Dublin, and featured many of Galway’s top track and field athletes.

Robert McDonnell of GCH took pride of place, as he won the 400 metres well, in 50.73, for Colaiste Na Coiribe. Emma Moore of Presentation Athenry was second in the Girls 800m, while Seren O’Toole of Ballinrobe and GCH was also second, over 300m Hurdles. All three athletes now qualify for the Schools International to be held in July in Scotland. There were other good results via Chloe Casey of St Raphael’s Loughrea was third in the Discus, while Eimear Rowe of Mercy Tuam placed fourth in the 300metres.

National League

The National Track and Field League was held in sweltering conditions in Templemore, Tipperary on Sunday last, with GCH, Galway Ladies and Galway Men’s teams all taking part in Round One of the competition.

Galway City Harriers Men’s team topped their pool in the Premier Division with a fantastic team display orchestrated by manager Cliff Jennings. Their performance included event double wins by Sean Breathnach in the Shot Putt and Weight for Distance throws, and by Cillin Greene who was first home in both 100m and 200m sprints. The squad also had second place finishes via Brendan Staunton in Discus, James Frizzell over 800m, Henrique Novokolata in the Triple Jump, Talon Thompson second in the Steeplechase, and strong performances elsewhere including Neill Keane over 1500m

Galway Ladies team finished fourth overall in the Premier Division, with highlights including a win for Aisling Joyce in the 1500m, a first and second place for team manager Sarah Finnegan in the 100m Hurdles and Triple Jump, and second places for Cathy McKenna in the Javelin, Maeve Curley in the Walk, and Sinead Treacy over 200m.

Galway County men’s team were a very respectable third overall in Division One, led by managers Sean McDermott and Michael Tobin, there were some outstanding performances by the likes of Brendan Lynch, who won the 400m Hurdles and was second Dion both Triple Jump and Long Jump, Jerry Keary, who was victorious in the High Jump, as was the evergreen Tommy Farragher in the Hammer throw. Ronnie Warde was runner up over 100m and also competed well in the Shot Putt, and Damien O’Boyle also took second in a new event for him in the 3k Walk.

All three Galway teams will aim to qualify for the final now, with the second and final qualifying round to be held July 8th in Athlone.

Other results

Brendan McDonnell of GCH took second place at the highly competitive Irish Runner 5 Mile at the Phoenix Park in Dublin at the weekend. McDonnell clocked 25.16 to finish just behind Freddy Sittuk of Raheny

GCH Junior athletes Thomas McStay and Aaron Brennan travelled to the UK to compete in the University of Birmingham series of races, with McStay clocking a sub four-minute 1500m time and a solid 8.45 personal best for 3000m, and Brennan running a PB of 8.52 over the 3k distance

Fixtures

National Championships

This weekend sees the start of the National Track and Field championships programme, with two events to be held in Tullamore.

On Saturday June 30th, the Juniors and U23s take place in Tullamore, with many Galway athletes competing including Cillin Greene in 100/200m, Aisling Joyce in middle distance, James Frizzell (800/1500m), Jonah Erugo 200/400m, Nicole King (400m), Jerry Keary in High Jump and Sinead Treacy over 200m all likely to feature.

On Sunday July 1st, the National Paired Juvenile team events for Under 9s, 10s and 11s takes centre stage, along with the u9-11 Relays and the U12 and 13 Field events

Castlegar Track and Field Tribal games

Castlegar AC’s Tribal Games takes place Saturday 30th June next in Merlin Woods City Park in Doughiska. The track and field event features Ireland richest grass mile, and includes competitions for Juvenile and adult athletes. The event starts at 5pm on the day.