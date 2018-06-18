Galway Athletics Report

Galway Track and Field Championships

The third day of the Galway County track and field championships was held in Dangan Thursday last June 14th, and featured an epic 10,000 metres and a mile race. The grueling 10km over 25 laps was won by Brendan McDonnell of GCH, and saw a race in which Irish international Shona Heaslip of An Riocht AC set a European 10k qualification standard.

The event took place in stormy conditions and amid torrential showers, but the huge crowd in attendance saw a great duel at the front, with McDonnell and Pat Chesser of Ennis Track fighting it out for victory, with the GCH athlete coming home in front, while Shona Heaslip ran a very fast second half to clock 32.56 for first lady and a European Championships standard. Michelle McLoughlin of Castlegar AC took the Galway ladies title with a very well-paced race. Patrick Noonan won the open mile race for Craughwell AC.

Connacht Juvenile Track and Field Championships

Day Two of The Connacht Juvenile Track and Field Championships was held on Saturday the 9th of June in Claremorris, and the event featured the U14 up to Adult competitions.

Galway clubs had great success, with wins for athletes from Galway City Harriers, South Galway, Athenry, Tuam, and Craughwell.

At Senior level Katie O’Donoghue of Craughwell again excelled, as she won the Senior 100m, Shot, High Jump and Long Jump titles. Sinead Gaffney won an exciting 800m ladies race from Maebh Brannigan of GCH second, while Jack Miskella claimed the Mens 800m. Jean O Connor of GCH won the 1500m title, while Castlegar’s Stephen Casserly produced a trademark fast finish to win Masters gold in the Mens 1500m.In the field, Shane O’Rourke of Tuam took gold in the High Jump and Mary Barrett of Loughrea took Shot Putt and Discus Masters gold, while clubmate Brendan Lynch won both the Senior Triple and Long Jumps.

Ronnie Warde of Castlegar had a fantastic day, winning triple gold at Masters Level in the 100, 200 and 400m events. Majella Loftus of GCH won 100m and 200m Masters Gold clocking personal bests. Justin Lane of Tuam won the 100m hurdles title and the Hammer.

At U14 level, David Mannion of South Galway won a double in the 75m hurdles and the 200m while his brother Stephen claimed the 800m title and Long jump gold. In the Girls events Ava McKeon of GCH won the 200m, and her clubmate Leana Nic Dhonncha won well in the 800m. In the 1500m distance event, Isabella Burke of GCH and Andrew Horan of South Galway were victorious. In the Walks, Sean Kelleher of South Galway impressed in taking the gold medal. Cillian Griffin of GCH took the Boys 80m title

In the Field Events, Liam Shaw of Athenry AC was a double champion, winning both Shot Put and Discus events. Jade Moorhead and Evan Hallinan won High Jump gold for Craughwell. Caitlin Griffin of Loughrea was crowned Connacht Discus champion at U14 Girls, while Aoibhe Fahy of Craughwell took the Javelin gold.

In the U15 Girls events, Emma Moore took double gold for GCH in the 200m and 800m. Aisling Finn of South Galway won the 100m.Athenry’s Aoibhe Deeley won the sprint hurdles, while Rosin Geaney of South Galway continued to shine, claiming gold in the 2k Walk event.

In the U15 Boys, Luke Dahler of GCH took an amazing triple gold medal haul, winning the Long Jump and a double in the sprints, taking the 100m and 200m Connacht titles, while clubmate. Daragh Jennings also of GCH also became a triple champion, claiming the U15 Boys 800m, Shot Putt and Discus titles. Conor Hoade won twice also, in the sprint hurdles and 250m hurdles for the city club.

In the High Jump, Isabella Moynihan from Tuam AC won the High Jump and Lukas Schukat of Craughwell won gold in the Boys event and alter took the Triple Jump

At U16 level, Sean Cotter of Craughwell AC had a great day at the office, winning a triple, taking the 800m, 1500m and 3000m title, following on from his recent Irish Schools silver. Eimear Rowe of GCH put in a great performance in taking the 800m gold. Ellie Cronin of Craughwell won a double with High Jump and Triple Jump gold. Jack Mannion from Tuam won the Boys High Jump, while Craughwell’s Conor Trehy won Triple Jump gold

Robert McDonnell of GCH continued his good form, winning both 200m and 400m golds at U 17 level. Seren O Toole of GCH also took double gold in the U17s winning the Hurdles and 400m. Rachel Moran of Craughwell AC won the U17 3k title.

In the High Jump, Ryan Gallagher of Craughwell was the overall winner. Chloe Casey also of Craughwell continued her good season in winning the Discus title.

At U18 level, Aaron Brennan of GCH won gold over 800m, while William Fitzgerald of Craughwell continued his winning ways in claiming 3000m gold. Sarah Gilhooley of Athenry AC claimed gold in the Steeplechase over 2000m, while in the field events, Eadaoin Langan of GCH won the Triple Jump.

At U19 level, Aoife Sheehy of GCH won three golds, including a tough double in claiming both 400m flat and 400m hurdles crowns and also taking gold in the Sprint hurdles.

Darren Costello of GCH won a double with the 100m and 200m titles, while Aine O’Farrell of Athenry AC was also a dual winner, taking the 1500 and 3k golds.

Thomas McStay of GCH produced one of the runs of the day to win the U19 800m in 2 minutes flat, and Arlene Earls of Craughwell won the U19 Girls 800m. Ryan McNelis of Athenry claimed gold in the 400m hurdles.

In the field, Daniel Callanan Forde of Craughwell won the Long Jump and Triple Jump, Laura Cunningham also of Craughwell went one better taking three titles, as she won the High Jump, Triple Jump, and Long Jump titles. Craughwell athletes Shauna Tobin won the Javelin

In the relays, Galway City Harriers won a double in the U14 Girls and U15 Boys, South Galway Boys won U14 gold, while Craughwell ladies won the U19 title.

Killeeneen 5k

Damien O’Boyle won the 5th annual Killeeneen National School 5km road race held last Thursday June 14th, as the Craughwell athlete finished in 16.34 ahead of David Gonzalez Montes and Luke Evans. First lady home was Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC in 18.13, with Tara Whyte of GCH second and Judith Campbell third also for GCH.

Bullaun 8k

Conor Dolan of GCH won the annual Bullaun 8k held Friday June 15th last in a fast 27.31. Dolan is coming back to form for the summer road racing season, and finished clear of David Rilmardsow in second and John Whiriskey of South Galway in third. Grainne Ni Uallachain Of GCH was first lady home in 30 minutes flat, ahead of Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC, second in 30.08 and Niamh Flavin third for Craughwell.

National League

The National Track and Field League takes place this weekend, with GCH, Galway Ladies and Galway Men’s teams all taking part in Round One which will be held in Templemore, Tipperary.