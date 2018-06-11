Galway Athletics Report

Galway Track and Field Championships

The third day of the Galway County track and field championships will be held in Dangan Thursday next, June 14th featuring the 10,000 metres and a mile race. A number of top Irish athletes will compete in the search for the European Championships 10,000m standard, including Shona Heaslip, the National cross-country champion, and international Michelle Finn in what should be a great evening of athletes. Limited entry is available on the night, with races from 7.30 pm.

Portumna Forest Marathon races

The Portumna Forest Marathon series of races was held on Saturday last, with the highlights being the 100km and 50km endurance races, held along with 10k, Full and Half Marathon events on a busy programme of road races. Close on 500 athletes competed across the five race series of events in warm conditions.

Laszlo Barkocksi was first man home in the 100k, in 8 hours 44 minutes with Jerome Debize of GCH next home, clocking a superb 8 hours 52 minutes. Deirdre Lynn was first lady in 9 hours 46 minutes. GCH ladies Bernie Kelly and Izabela Polchowski also completed the 100km course. The winner of the 50km was Ricky Wynne in 3 hours 23mins, with Christina Kinsella first lady over the line in 4 hours 27. Dante Aquino won the Marathon, in 3 hours 9minutes, with Jackie Fitzsimons first woman home in 3 hours 32 minutes. The Half Marathon was won by Garron Mosley in 1 hour 23 with Tracey Guilfoyle first lady with Ed Maher and Maeve Flannery claiming the honours in the 10km.

Connacht Juvenile Track and Field Championships

Day One of The Connacht Juvenile Track and Field Championships was held on Saturday last in Claremorris, and the event featured the U9, U10 and U11 pairs events, along with the U12 and U 13 individual competitions.

Galway athletes had great success, with a double victory at U9 level for Rachel Treacy and Eimear Fallon of Tuam AC in the 60m sprint and 300m Girls events, while Alan Halloran and Calum McMahon won the U9 Boys 300m. Tuam pair Thomas Riordan and Oisin Munnelly took joint gold in the U9 Boys Long Jump.

At U10 level, Kate Halligan and Grace McGrath of Tuam AC won the U10 Girls 500m. Lauren Morgan and Mia Hollingworth of Craughwell AC took gold in the Girls Long Jump event.

In the U11 team events, Craughwell’s pair of Riley Stenson and Keelan Moorhead took Gold in the 600m race, while in the Long Jump, Lauren Kilduff and Ciara O Connor also took team gold for Craughwell. GCH pair Elisa Jaime Stapleton and Juno Hayes won the U11 Girls 60m event, with JJ Ofioh and Ciaran O’Donnell winning the 60m Boys race.

At U12 level, Danielle Moynihan from Tuam AC won a superb double gold winning the 60m Girls title and the High Jump with her clubmate Aine Maguire taking the long distance 600m race gold also for Tuam. Ella Farrelly of Craughwell won gold in the Long Jump, while Tara Keane also of Craughwell claimed the U12 Shot Putt crown

In the U12 Boys events, Darragh Fahy of Loughrea had a great championship, winning an amazing triple gold, claiming the 60m sprint, 60m Hurdles, and the Long Jump titles. Darragh Kelly of Craughwell AC was victorious in the High Jump.

At U13 level, Chloe Hallinan of Craughwell AC won a double with victories in the sprint hurdles and the Long Jump, with her clubmate Tara Morgan taking the gold in the Javelin. Isabella Fitzgerald also of Craughwell won the Girls High Jump at U13 level. In the Boys events, Evan Moran of Craughwell was another double gold medalist, winning both the 80m sprint and the sprint hurdles. Cian McNelis of Athenry won gold by quite a margin in the 600m distance race for Athenry AC with an exceptional performance.

In the relays, Tuam AC won an amazing four golds, as their U9 girls, U9 Boys, U10 Girls and U11 Boys relay teams all won their respective events. South Galway AC girl’s team won the U12 Relay event.

Galway had numerous other qualifiers in the Pairs and individual events and these will now all go forward to the National Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field finals to be held in July

Clifden 10k

The annual Clifden Lifeboat 10k Race was held on Sunday last. The race is held in memory Of Mikey Mullen, who died at 18 when the MVF St Oliver sank off the south Connemara coast.

First home was Spanish visitor David Gonzalez Montes in 35.42, ahead of Jack Maher of GCH and Daniel King, with Sydney Waterbury, a US Visitor ,first lady home ahead of Esther O Flaherty of GCH in second.

Fixtures

Killeeneen 5k

The 5th annual Killeeneen National School 5km road race takes place Thursday next at 7pm. There is something for everyone with a 1km fun run for children (Montessori to 6th Class), a 2.5km walk and a 5km road race. There are prizes for the top 3 home in male and female categories and also a prize for the first Killeeneen mother and father home.

Tea/ coffee and refreshments are available in the school after the race. Entry is €18 online on popupraces.ie entry €20 if registering on the night (from 5pm at Killeeneen National School)

Bullaun 8k

The annual Bullaun 8k takes place Friday June 15th next at 7.30pm.

The Bullaun NS 8k is in its fourth year and is an officially approved race on the Athletics Association of Ireland (AAI) calendar. The course is flat and offers joggers and runners of all abilities a great race.

Entry costs €15 and is available on Active.com