Galway Athletics Report

Galway 5km Series

The fifth race of the 2018 Galway 5km Series was held in Athenry last Tuesday on a fast and flat course. Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC was first across the line, the wheelchair athlete clocking a very quick 15.15. Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC then stormed home to victory, clocking 16.27 to come home ahead of Limerick’s Dave Richardson in 16.41 and young Craughwell star William Fitzgerald in third in 16.51.

Regina Casey of GCH continues to impress, claiming her fourth win of the series in 17.27, with Aisling Joyce also of GCH second in 18.05, and Barbara Dunne making it a GCH clean sweep, third in 18.08. GCH are hosting the final leg and series finale in Kilcornan Estate, Clarenbridge, on Tuesday 29th May.

Galway Track and Field Championships

Day One of The 2018 Galway Track and Field Senior/Masters Championships was held in perfect conditions last Thursday, 24th May, with a large turnout across the events, held at Dangan track, NUIGalway.

There were some impressive performances on the night, most notably by Katie O’Donoghue of Craughwell AC who claimed an amazing four Senior titles, the Long Jump in a PB of 4.92 m, Javelin, Shot Putt and the 100m Hurdles. Michael Breathnach of GCH, also had a very successful first day as he claimed triple gold – winning the 110m Hurdles, Javelin, and Long Jump.

On the track, Conor Duggan of Craughwell looked impressive on his return to action, winning the Galway Senior 100m in 11.20. Conor Naylor of NUI Galway took the Men’s 400m crown in 53.31. Ciara Barry of NUI Galway ran strongly to claim both the Ladies 100m and 400m titles. In the distance events, Brendan McDonnell of GCH and Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell took the 1500m titles, while Seamus Leddy of GCH and Fiona Doughan of Athenry AC claimed the 3000m Walk golds.

In the field, Brendan Staunton of GCH claimed gold in the Shot Putt.

The second day of the championships will be held in Dangan this Thursday May 31st will see the following events; 200m, 800m, 3000m (Women)/5000m Men, 400m hurdles, Discus, Weight throw, High Jump, Triple Jump and relays.

National Combined Events

Conor Hoade of GCH won a super silver medal at the National Combined Events in Dublin Saturday in the U15 Boys category. Conor achieved a great total of 3019 points over five events. He ran 12.45 seconds in the 80m hurdles, threw 10.35m in the Shot Putt, and jumped 4.62m in the long jump and 1.56m over the high jump. He then went on to clock 2.32 in the 800m to secure second overall.

Universities Match v Scotland

Six NUI Galway athletes travelled to Scotland with the Irish Universities squad for last weekend’s Celtic Games match versus the hosts. The college had some fantastic results via Sarah Quinn – 2nd in the 100m Hurdles and 3rd in the 200m, Sinead Treacy 4th in the 200m, Aengus Meldon 2nd in the 800m, Bridget McDyer 4th in the Shot putt, and Finley Daly and Talon Thompson, 1st and 2nd in the 3000m Steeplechase, respectively.

International meeting – Belgium

Cillin Greene and Jack Dempsey, both of Galway City Harriers, competed in the prestigious Oordegem track meet in Belgium last weekend. Greene clocked 11.04 for 100m and 21.69 for 200m while Dempsey ran 11.18 over 100 and also ran on the Irish sprint relay team.

Irish Schools Track and Field

The Irish Schools Championships will be held Saturday 2nd June in Tullamore, with many Galway athletes competing for medals in what is probably the most competitive event on the Athletics calendar.

Contenders for National honours at junior level will include Emma Moore of Presentation Athenry in the 800m, and St Enda’s Uyi Agbonayinma, in either 200 or 800m. At Minor level on the track, Galway hopes rest with the likes of Ava McKeon of AM Ballinasloe, Darragh Jennings of Carraroe, Callum Healy from Presentation Athenry, and St Mary’s Joshua Osifo. In the field events, Jade Moorehead and Lukas Schukat, both of Presentation College Athenry will be among those who will go for glory.

At Intermediate level, Chloe Casey of St Raphael’s Loughrea has been in superb form all season, winning double Connacht gold in the Discus and Shot Putt, while Seren O’Toole of Ballinrobe and GCH is a medal hopeful over hurdles. Sprinter Robert O’Domhnaill of Colaiste na Coiribe won the Connacht double over 200m and 400m and will be in with a medal shot also.

In the senior events, Galway has a wealth of up and coming young talent. Brendan Lynch of St Brigid’s College Loughrea will compete in the Triple Jump, while in the High Jump Jerry Keary of St Raphael’s Loughrea will expect to do well. Sprinter Jack Dempsey of HRC Mountbellew will contest both Senior Boys sprint titles over 100m and 200m.

In the Senior Girls events, Aoife Sheehy of Dunmore CS will aim for a Hurdles medal, Laura Nally of Calascantius College Oranmore goes over 400m, Aine O’Farrell will run the Senior girls 3000m, while in the field, Laura Cunningham of Pres Athenry is a great talent who will compete in the Jumps.

Thomas McStay of Colaiste Baile Chlair Jack Maher from Clifden and Eanna Folan (Colaiste na Coiribe) will all compete across the hugely competitive middle distance events.

Fixtures

The refixed Kinvara series of races takes place this weekend, with the 10k, Full and Half Marathon events on Saturday June 2nd.