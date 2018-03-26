Galway Athletics Report

National Juvenile Indoor Championships

Day Two of the Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoor Championships took place Sunday last at the Athlone IT Indoor Arena, and Galway athletes secured multiple medals after an exciting day’s competition.

Galway City Harriers secured multiple medals, with the talented Emma Moore taking pride of place, winning gold in the U15 Girls 800m and smashing the championship record with a superb winning time of 2.13. Seren O’Toole of GCH won a silver medal in the U17 Girls 200 metres clocking a fast time of 25.97 seconds, as did her clubmate Ava McKeon, who claimed silver in the U14 Girls 60m hurdles. There were three other GCH medal winning performances, via Robert McDonnell, who took bronze in the U17 Boys 200m in a great new personal best of 22.69, Aoife Sheehy, who was a bronze medallist in the U19 Girls 200m, as was Lydia Doyle who won bronze in the U19 Girls 60m hurdles.

Galway secured two more gold medals, as Liam Shaw of Athenry AC won the National title in the U14 Boys Shot Putt with a best throw of 14.31 metres, while Daniel Callanan Forde of Loughrea took gold in the U19 Boys Triple Jump U19 Boys with 12.79 metres

Craughwell AC athletes again achieved great success, as Laura Cunningham continued her great run of form, taking silver in the U19 Girls Triple Jump, with clubmate Lorraine Delaney in fourth, very close to a medal. Sean Cotter of Craughwell won bronze over 800m at U16 level,Evan Moran also claimed bronze in the U13 Boys 60m hurdles, as did Ella Farrelly in the U12 Girls Long Jump, leaping 4.04 metres.

Stephen Mannion of South Galway A.C won the bronze medal in the U14 Boys Long Jump with a leap of 4.89 metres, to round off a great championship for a talented group of Galway athletes from across all clubs.

World Half Marathon

Galway’s Laura Shaughnessy ran for Ireland in the World Half Marathon championships held Saturday last in Valencia, Spain, and placed 79th overall in a season’s best time of 76.28. The Irish ladies squad placed 14th overall, with Lizzie Lee first scorer home in 46th place.

European Masters Indoors

Sean Breathnach of GCH and Ireland topped the podium at the European Masters Indoors Championships held in Madrid in Spain last week. The talented Connemara thrower won double gold, winning his M35 category in both the Shot Putt, where he threw a massive 18.06m, and the Discus event, with 47.46m. His GCH teammate, Brendan Staunton performed very well at M35 level, with 4th in the Shot and 5th in the Discus.

Ian Egan of Tuam AC continued his good form as he secured a team Silver medal in the O45 Cross Country 5km event.

Mary Barrett of Loughrea AC placed6th in the Shot Putt and 7th in the Discus, throwing 25.97m – a new Irish W55 record, while GCH sprinter Majella Loftus competed in both the 60m,placing 23rd overall and the 200m, coming 24th overall. Sean McDermott of Castlegar AC clocked a season best 9.57 in the 3000m heats.

Craughwell 10 races

Craughwell AC hosted both a 10k and 10 mile race on Sunday last, with big fields turning out for both events on a perfect spring day.

The 10-mile race was won by the ever-consistent Matt Bidwell of GCH in 56.22 who crossed the line just ten seconds ahead of Craughwell AC athlete Kevin Mooney, who clocked 56.32.Third home was Dermot Gorman of Raheny who ran 57.32.

First lady home was Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC in 61.55, with two GCH athletes next, Grainne Ni Uallachain in second in 64.07, and Sinead Brody third home in 64.24. Bidwell and Meehan took the County 10 mile titles, with the Galway championships incorporated into the event.

The 10k race was won by John Courell in 34.20, just ahead of local youngster Ben Ryan of Craughwell AC, with James Maher of Templemore AC third. Regina Casey of GCH returned to action winning the Ladies race in 38.02, with Caron Ryan of Craughwell second and Aisling Ahern third home.

Fixtures

Colemanstown 10k

The Colemanstown 10k takes place Easter Saturday next 31 March at 12 noon. Runners can register online with Run Ireland for €20 and also on the day from 10-11.30am. The course is a 10K fast flat loop and has been officially measured and registered by AAI.