Galway Athletics Report

National Juvenile Indoor Championships

Day one of the Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoor Championships took place Sunday 18th March last at the Athlone IT Indoor Arena, and Galway athletes enjoyed great success, with medals galore.

Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC flew home to gold in the U12 Boys 60m sprint, while Daniel Callanan Forde won bronze in the U19 Boys Long Jump also for Loughrea.

Galway City Harriers secured multiple medals, with Richard McGrath sprinting to silver in the U12 Boys 60m behind Darragh Fahy of Loughrea. Laura Nally won bronze in the U19 Girls 400m in a fast 58.53 seconds.Lydia Doyle also claimed a bronze medal in the U19 Girls 60m sprint in 7.83seconds. Seren O’Toole jumped a huge 5.01metres in the U17 Girls Long Jump to claim a bronze medal, while Darragh Kearney secured bronze in the U13 Boys Shot putt with a throw of 11.29m in a new personal best performance.

Craughwell AC athletes had great success and a championship winner in Evan Hallinan, who claimed gold in the U14 Boys High Jump. Jade Moorhead won silver in the U14 Girls High Jump for the Craughwell club, as did clubmates Jerry Keary – who took silver in U19 Boys long jump, and Niamh Duffy who claimed silver in the U13 Girls Shot Putt. In the High Jump Laura Cunningham won bronze at U19 Girls level.

Sean Kelleher of South Galway AC won bronze in the 1k Walk at U14 Boys level, as did his clubmate Roisin Geaney in the U15 Girls event

Day 2 of the National Championships takes place Sunday next 25th March.

European Masters Indoors

The European Masters Indoors Championships will be held this week in Madrid in Spain and many of Galway’s best masters athletes will compete, including Majella Loftus of GCH in sprints, Brendan Staunton of GCH,in the Shot and Discus, as well as Sean McDermott of Castlegar AC and Ian Egan of Tuam AC in the distance events.

World Half Marathon

Galway’s Laura Shaughnessy, now running with DSD in Dublin, will compete for Ireland in the World Half Marathon championships that will be held on Saturday next March 24th in Valencia, Spain.

Connacht Schools

The Connacht Schools Athletics Association Cross Country finals were held at Calry Co Sligo on the 15th of March and Craughwell AC had two Connacht Champions on the day, as Caron Ryan of Calascantius College won the Senior Girls race and Sean Cotter of the same school won gold in the Intermediate Boys event.

International Race Walking Cup

Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District AC competed in the Senior Ladies 20km walk at the Lugano International Race Walking Cup in Switzerland on Sunday last, and finished in 9th position recording a new PB of 1 hour 44 mins 25 for the distance.

Half Marathon

Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC continued her marathon build up with a great second place in the Mullingar Half Marathon held on St Patrick’s Day. Meehan clocked 1 hour 21 mins for second lady behind Olympian Maria McCambridge. Neasa De Burca of GCH (1.27) and Sinead Foran of Athenry (1.29) also placed highly in the Ladies section. Gearoid Rohan also of Athenry AC ran 1.19 to take 19th overall

Fixtures

The Galway 5km Race Series opens for entry on Friday 23rd March at 8pm sharp, with registration opening online on Active.com. The six-race series will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays, kicking off in Caltra on 24th April, with the series finale in Clarenbridge at the end of May.

Craughwell 10 races

CraughwellAC will host both a 10k and 10milerace, which will be held on Sunday next, March 25th at 11 am and 11.20 am respectively, with entry open on Active.com.The 10mile race incorporates the County Galway 10 Mile Championships for 2018. There is a Finisher Medal for both Races and a Finisher T-Shirt for the first 300 entrants between both events.