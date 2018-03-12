Galway Athletics Report

Irish Life Health All Ireland Schools Cross Country

Galway athletes impressed at the hugely competitive All Ireland Schools Cross Country championships held in Waterford IT Saturday last, on a very tough and hilly course.Top performers individually included Daragh Jennings of Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, Carraroe who claimed 7th place in the Minor Boys event,and Aaron Brennan of Claregalway, who finished in 10th place, and Eanna Folan of Colaiste na Coiribe came home in 11th spot, in the Senior Boys race, while in the Senior Girls, Aine O’Farrell of Presentation Athenry placed a fine ninth overall.In the team competition, St Enda’s College won bronze in the Intermediate Boys race, with Cillian Jordan, Barry Murphy, Alvaro Garcia and Sean Forrest combining to medal for the Salthill school.

Sean Breathnach Irish appearance

Sean Breathnach, of Galway City Harriers competed on the Irish team at the European Winter Throws competition in Leiria, Portugal last weekend. Breathnach threw 17.62 metres on his best throw in very difficult conditions,

National Masters Indoors

The National Masters Indoors Championships were held Saturday 10th March last in Athlone IT, and many of Galway’s top veterans returned West with silverware.

Mary Barrett of Loughrea AC won an amazing triple Gold at O55 level in the Shot Putt, 60m Sprint and High Jump. Brendan Staunton of GCH, competing in Masters for the first time, took double gold in the Shot Putt and Weight throw at Over 35 level. The evergreen Martin McEvilly of GCH claimed gold, silver and bronze medals, over 3000m, 1500m and 800m respectively at Over 65 level.Ronnie Warde of Castlegar AC sprinted to a superb gold in the O35 60m in a flying 7.35 seconds. Jason Cafferkey of GCH won silver in the 200m O35 and placed fourth in the 60m while Majella Loftus also of GCH took double bronze over 60m and 200m in the O45 ladies sprints. Jean O Connor, also of GCH won bronze at O35 level in the Ladies 1500m, and clubmate Maura Loftus claimed O70 silver in the Ladies 3k Walk.

Universities Cross Country Championships

The IUAA Universities Cross Country Championships for 2018 were held on Saturday last and it was an historic occasion for NUI Galway as Damien Landers won the men’s race for NUIG, with a superb performance over a testing course in Trinity Sports Grounds. This was the first time in fifteen years a Galway athlete has won gold, since the talented Kathryn Casserly won the Ladies title back in 2003. Landers tore the field apart on the third lap of four with a gutsy front running performance and stormed home to a well-earned victory for the Clare man. NUIG Men’s team took bronze medals overall led by Landers, and followed home by Andrew O Donnghaile in 11th, Finlay Daly in 30th, Colm Kirke 34th, Talon Thompson 43rd and Michael Flanagan in 70th.

NUIG ladies team placed fifth, led ably by Niamh Hennelly, first home in 16th place, with Grainne Kelly next in 39th, Orla Healy45th, and Ellie May Sutton in 74th

World Half Marathon selection

Congratulations go to Galway’s Laura Shaughnessy, now running with DSD in Dublin, who has been selected on the Irish team for the World Half Marathon championships that will be held March 24th in Valencia, Spain

Abbey 8k

Conor Dolan of GCH won the Abbey 8Km Road Race heldSunday 11th March last, in a time of 28.19. Second homewas Damien Larkin of Craughwell AC, with Gary Scully of Nenagh Olympic third. First lady home was Yvonne Fehilly of Athenry AC in 33.55 , ahead of Eimear Bray of Corofin AC second and Jacinta Walsh in third.

International Race Walking Cup

Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District AC competed in the Senior Ladies 20km walk at the Lugano International Race Walking Cup in Switzerland on Sunday, and finished in 9th position recording a new PB of 1 hour 44 mins 25 for the distance.

Fixtures

The Connacht Schools Athletics Association Cross Country finals will be held at Calry, Sligo, on 15th March next

Day one of the Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoor Championships takes place Sunday 18th March next

The Galway 5km Race Series opens for entry on Friday 23rd March at 8pm, with registration opening online on Active.com. The six-race series will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays, kicking off in Caltra on 24th April, with the series finale in Clarenbridge at the end of May.

The Kinvara Rock and Road series of races over 10k/half and full marathon distances, due to be held on Sat 3rd March has been refixed for 2nd June next