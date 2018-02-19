Galway Athletics Report

National Senior Indoor Championships

It was a phenomenally successful weekend for Galway athletes at the National Track and Field Indoor Championships, held in the superb National Indoor Arena in Dublin, with national titles for both Sean Breathnach and Alanna Lally.

Sean Breathnach of Galway City Harriers gets better with age, and on Sunday he took yet another National Shot Putt title, and in the process set a new National Indoor Shot Putt record of 18.30m, to win gold after an enthralling competition. Breathnach had a great battle with the up and coming John Kelly (Finn Valley AC), who led early on with a best throw of 17.53m, which ultimately gave him second to a champion performance from the Connemara man Breathnach.

Galway’s Alanna Lally now with UCD AC, won her first National senior title in the women’s 800m, where she dominated from the gun, to take gold in 2:08.71.

Jerry Keary of Craughwell AC also took his first National Senior medal claiming silver in the Men’s High Jump with a 1.90m leap.

Other notable Galway performances over the weekend came from Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District AC, who placed fourth in the Ladies 3k Walk and Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell AC who made the 800m final, placing eighth and running a club record 2.19 in the process. GCH’s multi-eventer Michael Breathnach competed in five events, with a best finish of fourth in the Shot Putt, behind brother Sean, while Brendan Staunton of GCH was seventh overall in the Shot final. NUIG athlete Damien Landers placed fifth in the Men’s 1500m, competing for Ennis Track AC.

Connacht Indoor Championships

The 2018 Connacht Indoor Track and Field Championships take place in the Athlone IT Arena next weekend, and will be held over two days. Saturday 24th sees the U12 and U13 age groups compete, and Sunday 25th February will feature the 14 age groups up to Senior, with a 10 am start both days, and close to one thousand athletes expected to compete.

Award for Dempsey

Jack Dempsey of Galway City Harriers was awarded “Galway Athlete of the Year” for 2017 by Athletics Ireland in Tullamore at the National Juvenile Awards held Saturday last. Dempsey was National Champion over 60m indoors and 100m outdoors as well as a 200m bronze medalist in 2017 in the U19 category.

The young GCH star has also been selected on the Irish relay panel for the upcoming U20 World Championships to be held in Tampere, Finland.

Fixtures

Kilconieron 5 Mile

Next Sunday 25th February will see the 10th edition of the Kilconieron 5 Mile Charity Run & Walk, which will take place at 12.15pm, with a kids run at 11.30. The race is a major charity fundraiser and this year recipients are the Réalta & Butterfly Classes, Autism Unit, Carrabane National School & Carrabane Community Games. Registration is at The Gate Lodge pub and the start line is a short walk from there