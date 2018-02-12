Galway Athletics Report

National Cross Country Championships

The scenic Brothers of Charity grounds at Kilcornan, Clarenbridge hosted the National Juvenile Relays, B Championships and the Intermediate and Masters cross country championships yesterday, in wintry conditions. Nearly 1,200 athletes competed across a sixteen-race programme, with challenging underfoot conditions making it a true cross country test.

At Juvenile level, Galway secured team medals in the U11 boys’ race with Tuam A.C winning gold, via Cian Halligan who was sixth overall, Ross Mitchell, Oisin Kelly and Darragh Kenny. William Fitzgerald of Craughwell A.C was a class apart in the U17 Boys race leading all the way to claim victory.

There were big fields in the Intermediate and Masters’ races and Mary Mulhare (Portlaoise A.C.) had a return to form to win the intermediate women’s 5km title and led her club Portlaoise A.C. to the team title, while in the Intermediate men’s 8km race Michael Harty won the individual title and guided his club East Cork to victory in the club competition.

In the Women’s masters race, Sara Doohan of Corran AC was first across the line after a great battle with Michelle Kenney of Leevale. 248 runners finished the Men’s masters O35-64 race with Mallow’s Paul Moloney first across the muddy finish line.

Galway athletes had good success at Masters level, with the indomitable Martin McEvilly of Galway City Harriers securing yet another National title, winning gold in the Mens Over 65 category and also leading the Galway Men’s Over 65 team to second team overall. Christine Kennedy of GCH won bronze at V60 level in the Ladies race, while Gary Higgins also GCH won silver at V40 in the Masters Mens event, coming 13th overall. One of the performances of the day came from Niamh Hennelly of GCH who is in the form of her life, finishing sixth overall in the hugely competitive Masters women’s race with a storming run

Gort 5km

South Galway AC held a 5km road race in Gort Sunday last, with 175 runners competing. Colm Turner of Limerick AC took the honours, first home in a fast time of 16.20, with Mairtin Grealish of Ennis Track second and Luke Evans of Craughwell third. Fastest lady of the day was Sinéad Brody of Galway City Harriers in a time of 18.38.

University Indoor Championships

NUIG athletics team competed Friday last at the University Indoor Championships in Athlone IT, and secured a number of medals, with pride of place going to the Ladies 4x200m relay team who won gold. The squad comprised Sarah Quinn, Nicole King Walsh, Ciara Barry and Sinéad Treacy. Damien Landers won Silver in the 3000mrace running8.23, while Shane Parle also claimed the silver medal in the High Jump.