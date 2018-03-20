15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway Arts Centre under fire from pro life group

By GBFM News
March 20, 2018

Time posted: 5:40 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway pro life group has criticised Galway Arts Centre over its hosting of a pro choice event.

The arts centre is currently hosting ‘Everyday Stories’, an exhibition of short stories and illustrations on women who have been affected by the Eighth Amendment.

Galway for Life says because the arts centre receives taxpayer funding, it should not be used to facilitate one side of the upcoming Eighth Amendment referendum.

Spokesperson of Galway for Life, Eilis Mulroy says it’s disappointing to see only one side of the referendum represented by Galway Arts Centre.

However, Head of Visual Arts at the centre, Maeve Mulrennan says anyone can apply to hold an exhibition and that they have a duty to provide an open space for discussion.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City to host expert talk on sustainable eco-towns
Galway syndicate collects euromillions win
March 20, 2018
Galway syndicate collects euromillions win
March 20, 2018
City to host expert talk on sustainable eco-towns
March 20, 2018
File for DPP after alleged threats during Carraroe incident

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 20, 2018
Clones confirmed for AIB All-Ireland Senior & Intermediate Club Championships Finals on Saturday March 24th
March 20, 2018
Connacht Rugby to Deliver Rugby Skills Session at NUI Galway Open Day
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK