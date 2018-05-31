15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway and Sligo Name Teams For Connacht Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
May 31, 2018

Time posted: 3:52 pm

Kevin Walsh and Cathal Corey have named their teams for the Connacht Senior Football Semi Final in Pearse Stadium at 3.30pm on Sunday.

The Tribesmen have made 4 changes from their huge 1-12 to 0-12 win over Mayo in Castlebar 3 weeks ago. David Wynne and Seán Kelly come into the defence in place of Eoghan Kerin and Gary O’Donnell, Eamonn Brannigan comes in for Ciarán Duggan in the forwards with Paul Conroy shifting to midfield and Ian Burke replacing Seán Armstrong at top of the right. The team will again be captained by full forward Damien Comer.

The Sligo team is unchanged from the 15 that impressively beat London 1-21 to 1-11 in Ruislip on the 6th of May. Kevin McDonnell in the middle of the field is the team captain.

GALWAY:

  1. Ruairí Lavelle (Bóthar an Trá/Cnoc na Cathrach)
  2. Declan Kyne (An Fhairche)
  3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna)
  4. David Wynne (Maigh Cuilinn)
  5. Cathal Sweeney (Cill Ainnín)
  6. Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn)
  7. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)
  8. Paul Conroy (Naomh Séamus)
  9. Thomas Flynn (Baile Átha’n Rí
  10. Eamonn Brannigan (Naomh Micheál)
  11. Shane Walsh (Cill Chloirín/Cluain Bheirne)
  12. Johnny Heaney (Cill Ainnín)
  13. Ian Burke (Corafinne)
  14. Damien Comer (Anach Cuain)
  15. Barry McHugh (An Creagán/Magh Locha

SLIGO:

  1. Aidan Devaney (Calraigh Naomh Iósef)
  2. Charles Harrison (Naomh Eoin)
  3. Eoin McHugh (Gael Naomh Molaise)
  4. Ross Donovan (Cláirsigh An Oirthear)
  5. Neil Ewing (Droim Cliabh-Ros Ceite)
  6. Adrian McIntyre (Tuarloistreáin)
  7. Gerard Ó Kelly/Lynch (Naomh Mhuire)
  8. Niall Murphy (Cuil-Irra/Leathros)
  9. Kevin McDonnell (Caisleáin Uí Conchuir)
  10. Paddy O’Connor (Naomh Fearnan)
  11. Liam Gaughan (Tuarloistreáin)
  12. Cathal Henry (Tuarloistreáin)
  13. Kyle Cawley (Naomh Muire)
  14. Pat Hughes (Gaobach)
  15. Adrian Marren (Curraigh)
print
Sport
Approval for alterations to Headford Road housing development
Developer pushes ahead with plans to demolish city Westwood Hotel
May 31, 2018
Ulster Dominate SPAR5s Finale
May 31, 2018
Cumann na mBunscol Boys football finals today
May 30, 2018
Galway v Kilkenny – The Commentary

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 31, 2018
City may lose attractiveness if office space shortage is not addressed
May 31, 2018
Developer pushes ahead with plans to demolish city Westwood Hotel

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline