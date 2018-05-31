Galway and Sligo Name Teams For Connacht Semi-Final

Kevin Walsh and Cathal Corey have named their teams for the Connacht Senior Football Semi Final in Pearse Stadium at 3.30pm on Sunday.

The Tribesmen have made 4 changes from their huge 1-12 to 0-12 win over Mayo in Castlebar 3 weeks ago. David Wynne and Seán Kelly come into the defence in place of Eoghan Kerin and Gary O’Donnell, Eamonn Brannigan comes in for Ciarán Duggan in the forwards with Paul Conroy shifting to midfield and Ian Burke replacing Seán Armstrong at top of the right. The team will again be captained by full forward Damien Comer.

The Sligo team is unchanged from the 15 that impressively beat London 1-21 to 1-11 in Ruislip on the 6th of May. Kevin McDonnell in the middle of the field is the team captain.

GALWAY:

Ruairí Lavelle (Bóthar an Trá/Cnoc na Cathrach) Declan Kyne (An Fhairche) Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna) David Wynne (Maigh Cuilinn) Cathal Sweeney (Cill Ainnín) Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn) Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn) Paul Conroy (Naomh Séamus) Thomas Flynn (Baile Átha’n Rí Eamonn Brannigan (Naomh Micheál) Shane Walsh (Cill Chloirín/Cluain Bheirne) Johnny Heaney (Cill Ainnín) Ian Burke (Corafinne) Damien Comer (Anach Cuain) Barry McHugh (An Creagán/Magh Locha

SLIGO: