Galway and Offaly in rare U21 hurling championship clash

Galway and Offaly clash in the Leinster U21 hurling championship this evening at 7.30pm in Tullamore in what will be Galway’s first ever game in the provincial U21 championship. Galway have always entered the U21 hurling championship at the All Ireland semi final stage, meaning they could only meet Offaly if the Faithful county won Leinster. This they did on five occasions since the competition started in 1964, (1978, ’89, ’91, ’92 and 2000) and in four of those years they played Galway in semi finals and, on one occasion, the final. This evening will be the 5th championship clash of Galway and Offaly in hurling at U21 level with Galway leading the head to head standings 3-1. The four previous championship clashes were:

1978 All Ireland U21 semi-final: GALWAY 2-13 OFFALY 2-9

Galway: Gerry Smith (Ahascragh), P. J. Burke (Tynagh), Michael Headd (Killimor), Conor Hayes (Kiltormer), Seamus Coen (Mullagh), Michael Earls (Killimordaly), Joe Greaney (Turloughmore), Steve Mahon 0-1 (Kilbeacanty), Sean Forde (Kinvara), Gerry Kennedy 0-4 (Tommie Larkins), Joe Goode 0-1 (Kiltormer), Pascal Ryan 0-2 (Killimordaly), Bernard Forde 1-3 (Ardrahan), Mattie Conneely 1-1 (Sarsfields), John Coen (Mullagh). Subs.: Michael Kilkenny 0-1 (Kiltormer), Tony Carr (Kiltormer), Vincent Kelly (Sarsfields), Sean Forde (Kinvara), John Coen (Mullagh), Eddie O’Reilly (Tynagh), Tomas Fenton (Kiltormer), Jody Connolly (Craughwell), Tom Brehony (Tynagh), Jim McGrath (Turloughmore), Larry McCormack (Tommy Larkins); Syl. Dolan (Ardrahan), Sean Davoren (Rahoon), Jimmy Curley (Loughrea)

Offaly: Jim Troy (Lusmagh), Billy Keane (St. Rynaghs), J. J. Geary (Shinrone), Ollie Minnoch (Clara), Joe Mooney (Seir Kierans), Brendan Keeshan (Shinrone), Aodh Horan (St Rynaghs), Aiden Fogarty (St. Rynaghs), Tom Conneely (St. Rynaghs), Dannie Owens (Na Piarsaigh), William Molloy (Birr), Mark Corrigan (Kinnitty), Martin Cashin (Birr), Pat Kirwan (Ballyskenagh), Noel Bergin (Seir Kierans).

1991 All Ireland U21 final: GALWAY 2-17 OFFALY 1-9

Galway: Richard Burke (Oranmore Maree); Christy Helebert 0-1 free (Ballinderreen), Brian Feeney (Athenry), Murt Killilea (Carnmore); Gerry McGrath (Sarsfields), Paul Hardiman (Athenry), Noel Power (Tommie Larkins); Brendan Keogh (Athenry), Noel Larkin (Meelick Eyrecourt); Liam Burke 1-2 (Kilconieron), Justin Campbell 1-0 (Kiltormer), Francis O’Brien 0-4 (Pearses); Basil Larkin 0-1 (Meelick Eyrecourt), Joe Rabbitte 0-3 (Athenry), Cathal Moran 0-4; 0-2 frees (Athenry). Subs; P. Egan for Hardiman, M. Curtin (Kinvara) 0-1 for Larkin

Offaly: Damien Franks; M. Hogan, K. Kinahan, David Franks; D. Dooley, H. Rigney, Brian Whelehan: Johnny Pilkington 0-1, P. Temple 0-1; Johnny Dooley 1-5 (1-4 frees), S. Grennan, A. Cahill 0-1; J. Troy 0-1, J. Brady, E. Mulhare. Subs: O. O’Neill for Cahill, D. Barron for Brady.

1992 All Ireland U21 semi-final: OFFALY 3-17 GALWAY 1-5

Galway: Kevin Devine (Abbey Duniry), John Kelly (Portumna), Willie Burke (Oranmore Maree), Kevin Griffin (Loughrea), Christy Helebert (1-0, free, Ballinderreen), Brendan Keogh (Athenry), Noel Larkin (Meelick Eyrecourt), Damien Coleman (Portumna), Francis O’Brien (Pearses), Liam Burke (0-2, Kilconieron), Joe McGrath (Sarsfields), M McEvoy (Meelick Eyrecourt), Cathal Moran (0-2, 0-1 free, Athenry), Pat Coyne (0-1, Castlegar), Ray Grealish (Carnmore). Subs: M. Donnellan (Athenry) for McEvoy, 28 mins; T. Kirwan (Ahascragh Fohenagh) for Coleman, 40 mins: B. Morrissey (Athenry) for O’Brien, 51 mins.

Offaly: Damien Franks, H. Kilmartin, Kevin Kinahan, D. Shaughnessy, Donal Franks, Kevin Martin, Hubert Rigney, Brian Whelehan, S. Farrell (0-1), M. Hogan (0-1), Johnny Dooley (0-11, 0-8 frees), S. Grennan (1-0), John Troy (0-2), R. Dooley. N. Hand (1-0), O. O’Neill. Sub: M. Gallagher (1-2) for R. Dooley.

2000 All Ireland U21 semi-final: GALWAY 4-13 OFFALY 1-10

Galway: Colm Callanan (Kinvara): Eoin McDonagh (Ballinderreen), Diarmuid Cloonan (Athenry), Jamie Cannon (Clarenbridge); Derek Hardiman (Mullagh), Conor Dervan (0-1 ’65, Mullagh), Stephen Morgan (Loughrea), Shane Donohue (0-2 Athenry), John Culkin (Abbeyknockmoy); Gavin Keary (0-2, Loughrea), Eamon Hyland (Kilnadeema Leitrim), David Tierney (1-0, Kilnadeema Leitrim); David Donohue (0-4, 0-3 frees, Athenry), David Huban (3-3, 1-1 frees, 1-0 penalty, Kinvara) David Forde (0-1, Clarenbridge). Subs: Damien Joyce (Cappataggle) for Keary, 47 mins; Eamon Donoghue (Mullagh) for Tierney, 61 mins; Michael Greaney (Kiltormer) for D. Donohue, 62 mins

Offaly: S. O’Connor; S Horan, D. Moran, JP O’Meara; D. Franks, W. Comerford, S Brown; A. Hanrahan, D Tanner; C. Gath (0-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 ’65’), P. Molloy, B. Murphy, R. Hanniffy, D. McGuinness, D, Murray (0-6, 0-4 frees). Subs: J. Brady for Horan, 23 mins; B Troy for Brown, 43 mins; R McRedmond (0-1) for Tanner 47 mins; G. O’Connor (1-0) for McGuinness, 54 mins.

*GALWAY v OFFALY, Leinster U21 Hurling Championship 1/4 final LIVE on Galway Bay FM this evening at 7.30pm*