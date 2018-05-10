Galway And Mayo Teams Named For Connacht Quarter Final

Kevin Walsh and Stephen Rochford have named their starting 15s for Sunday’s massive Connacht Championship Quarter Final in MacHale Park, throwing in at 4pm.

The Galway team contains three players making their championship debuts, with full-back Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, midfielder Ciarán Duggan and corner forward Barry McHugh all starting their first championship games for the Tribesmen. The team is captained by their talismanic full forward Damien Comer from Annaghdown.

Mayo have one man making his first championship start with Eoin O’Donoghue from Belmullet getting the nod for the number 2 jersey. The other corner back position will be filled by Keith Higgins, who will make his first competitive appearance for the season. Cillian O’Connor will captain the team again this season from full-forward.

Match referee for Sunday’s game will be Conor Lane from Cork and it will be preceeded by the Connacht Junior Championship Final, which will throw in at 1.30pm. For all ticket information click this link http://www.gaa.ie/tickets/where-to-buy/

Galway Manager Kevin Walsh Spoke To Barry Cullinane

GALWAY TEAM:

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Rinn a’Mhaoil)

2. Declan Kyne (An Fhairche)

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)

4. Eoghan Kerin (Anach Cuain)

5. Gary O’ Donnell (Réalta Thuama)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn)

7. Cathal Sweeney (Cill Ainnín)

8. Tom Flynn (Baile Átha’n Rí)

9. Cathal Duggan (Anach Cuain)

10. Shane Walsh (Cill Chloirín/Cluain Bheirne)

11. Paul Conroy (Naomh Séamus)

12. Johnny Heaney (Cill Ainnín)

13. Seán Armstrong (Bóthar na Trá/Cnoc na Cathrach)

14. Damien Comer (Anach Cuain)

15. Barry McHugh (An Creagán/Magh Locha)

MAYO TEAM:

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Eoghan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Seamus O’ Shea (Breaffy)

9. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

15 Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)