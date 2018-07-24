Galway and Kerry Name Sides For All-Ireland Ladies U16 Football Final

Galway and Kerry have named their teams for the Ladies Under 16 All-Ireland Football Final tomorrow evening in Toomevara, Co Tipperary.

Both of the competing counties, Galway and Kerry, are no strangers to All-Ireland U16 A finals in recent times. Galway are the holders and aiming to win the title for a fourth time. If they do so, it will represent the first time that the county has managed to secure back-to-back All-Ireland U16 A crowns.

Kerry, looking for a fifth title in their history are back the final for the first time since 2016, when the Kingdom collected a second consecutive All-Ireland win in this grade. It’s also the second time in four years that Galway and Kerry will have met in the final. Kerry claimed bragging rights in 2015 and between them, the finalists have won the last three All-Ireland U16 A championships.

In their semi-finals, Galway and Kerry got past the challenges of Donegal and Kildare respectively. Galway’s victory over Donegal was a little bit more straightforward than Kerry’s passage to another final. Indeed, the Kingdom needed extra-time before seeing off a gallant Kildare in what was a thrilling encounter.

The Teams Are…

Galway team:

1 Ava Murray Claregalway

2 Louise Coen Corofin

3 Megan Walsh Grainne Mhaols

4 Samantha Fahy Kilkerrin/Clonberne

5 Sophie Healy Dunmore McHales

6 Emma Madden Salthill Knocknacarra

7 Chellene Trill Claregalway

8 Therese Kinnevey Killannin

9 Hannah Noone Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Captain)

10 Niamh McPeake Naomh Mhuire

11 Laura Kelly Salthill/Knocknacarra

12 Shauna Brennan Claregalway

13 Eva Noone Kilkerrin/Clonberne

14 Aoife O’Rourke Tuam/Cortoon

15 Kate Slevin Claregalway

16 Roseanna Baille Naomh Anna Leitir Mór

17 Ciara Murray Caltra Cuans

18 Verona Crowley Naomh Mhuire

19 Fodhla Ni Bhraonain Micheal Breathnach

20 Mary Nic Dhonncha An Cheathru Rua

21 Hannah Walsh Claregalway

22 Eimear Mitchell Annaghdown

23 Kiara Kearney Claregalway

24 Ellen Power Maigh Culinn

25 Ilena Davoren Maigh Culinn

26 Lucy Hynes Maigh Culinn

27 Clodagh Lyons Tuam Cortoon

28 Shauna Butler Barna

29 Niamh Collins Glenamaddy/Williamstown

30 Laura Flynn Claregalway

Manager: Stephen Hession Corofin

Mentors: Eugene Kearney Claregalway

Mentors: Padraig Daveron Maigh Culinn

Mentors: Sinead Madden Salthill/Knocknacarra

Mentors: Anne Lyons Menlough/Skehana

Physio: Anne Lyons

Kerry team:

1 Ciara Butler Castlegregory

2 Maud Kelly Fossa

3 Rachel O’Connor Corcha Dhuibhne

4 Ava Doherty Glenflesk

5 Gemma Kearney Castleisland Desmonds

6 Rachel Dwyer Southern Gaels (Captain)

7 Aoife Dillane Austin Stacks

8 Mary O’Connell Na Gaeil

9 Aisling O’Connell Ballymacelligott

10 Rachel Kilgallen John Mitchels

11 Danielle O’Leary Rathmore

12 Ella Teahan Miltown Listry

13 Clodagh Evans Miltown Listry

14 Siofra O’Shea Southern Gaels

15 Mary Collins Rathmore

16 Claire Fealey Laune Rangers

17 Ciara McCarthy Abbeydorney

18 Ciara Fitzgerald Currow

19 Kerri Ann Hanrahan Killarney Legion

20 Chloe O’Connor Firies

21 Tara Murphy Killarney Legion

22 Aoife O’Flaherty Finuge/St Senans

23 Cliona Murphy Southern Gaels

24 Roisin Griffin Cromane

25 Fodhla Houlihan Laune Rangers

26 Susan Cahill Rathmore

27 Elaine O’Donoghue Firies

28 Maggie Kingston Beaufort

29 Ellie McElligott Ballymacelligott

30 Mairead Ni Chiobhain Corcha Dhuibhne

Manager: Rory Kilgallen John Mitchels

Mentors: Christina Curtin Kerins O’Rahillys

Mentors: Frank McLoughlin Kerins O’Rahillys

Mentors: Mick Hannafin Churchill

Mentors: Daniel Fleming Kerins O’Rahillys

Mentors: Joby Costello Listowel Emmets

Physio: Lorraine Wall