The Big Drive Home

Galway and Kerry Name Sides For All-Ireland Ladies U16 Football Final

By Sport GBFM
July 24, 2018

Time posted: 3:39 pm

Galway and Kerry have named their teams for the Ladies Under 16 All-Ireland Football Final tomorrow evening in Toomevara, Co Tipperary.

Both of the competing counties, Galway and Kerry, are no strangers to All-Ireland U16 A finals in recent times. Galway are the holders and aiming to win the title for a fourth time. If they do so, it will represent the first time that the county has managed to secure back-to-back All-Ireland U16 A crowns.

Kerry, looking for a fifth title in their history are back the final for the first time since 2016, when the Kingdom collected a second consecutive All-Ireland win in this grade. It’s also the second time in four years that Galway and Kerry will have met in the final. Kerry claimed bragging rights in 2015 and between them, the finalists have won the last three All-Ireland U16 A championships.

In their semi-finals, Galway and Kerry got past the challenges of Donegal and Kildare respectively. Galway’s victory over Donegal was a little bit more straightforward than Kerry’s passage to another final. Indeed, the Kingdom needed extra-time before seeing off a gallant Kildare in what was a thrilling encounter.

The Teams Are…

Galway team: 

1        Ava Murray Claregalway

2        Louise Coen Corofin

3        Megan Walsh Grainne Mhaols

4        Samantha Fahy Kilkerrin/Clonberne

5        Sophie Healy Dunmore McHales

6        Emma Madden Salthill Knocknacarra

7        Chellene Trill Claregalway

8        Therese Kinnevey Killannin

9        Hannah Noone Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Captain)

10      Niamh McPeake Naomh Mhuire

11      Laura Kelly Salthill/Knocknacarra

12      Shauna Brennan Claregalway

13      Eva Noone Kilkerrin/Clonberne

14      Aoife O’Rourke Tuam/Cortoon

15      Kate Slevin Claregalway

16      Roseanna Baille Naomh Anna Leitir Mór

17      Ciara Murray Caltra Cuans

18      Verona Crowley Naomh Mhuire

19      Fodhla Ni Bhraonain Micheal Breathnach

20      Mary Nic Dhonncha An Cheathru Rua

21      Hannah Walsh Claregalway

22      Eimear Mitchell Annaghdown

23      Kiara Kearney Claregalway

24      Ellen Power Maigh Culinn

25      Ilena Davoren Maigh Culinn

26      Lucy Hynes Maigh Culinn

27      Clodagh Lyons Tuam Cortoon

28      Shauna Butler Barna

29      Niamh Collins Glenamaddy/Williamstown

30      Laura Flynn Claregalway

 

Manager:    Stephen Hession Corofin

Mentors:     Eugene Kearney Claregalway

Mentors:     Padraig Daveron Maigh Culinn

Mentors:     Sinead Madden Salthill/Knocknacarra

Mentors:     Anne Lyons Menlough/Skehana

Physio:       Anne Lyons

 

Kerry team: 

1        Ciara Butler Castlegregory

2        Maud Kelly Fossa

3        Rachel O’Connor Corcha Dhuibhne

4        Ava Doherty Glenflesk

5        Gemma Kearney Castleisland Desmonds

6        Rachel Dwyer Southern Gaels (Captain)

7        Aoife Dillane Austin Stacks

8        Mary O’Connell Na Gaeil

9        Aisling O’Connell Ballymacelligott

10      Rachel Kilgallen John Mitchels

11      Danielle O’Leary Rathmore

12      Ella Teahan Miltown Listry

13      Clodagh Evans Miltown Listry

14      Siofra O’Shea Southern Gaels

15      Mary Collins Rathmore

16      Claire Fealey Laune Rangers

17      Ciara McCarthy Abbeydorney

18      Ciara Fitzgerald Currow

19      Kerri Ann Hanrahan Killarney Legion

20      Chloe O’Connor Firies

21      Tara Murphy Killarney Legion

22      Aoife O’Flaherty Finuge/St Senans

23      Cliona Murphy Southern Gaels

24      Roisin Griffin Cromane

25      Fodhla Houlihan Laune Rangers

26      Susan Cahill Rathmore

27      Elaine O’Donoghue Firies

28      Maggie Kingston Beaufort

29      Ellie McElligott Ballymacelligott

30      Mairead Ni Chiobhain Corcha Dhuibhne

 

Manager: Rory Kilgallen John Mitchels

Mentors: Christina Curtin Kerins O’Rahillys

Mentors: Frank McLoughlin Kerins O’Rahillys

Mentors: Mick Hannafin Churchill

Mentors: Daniel Fleming Kerins O’Rahillys

Mentors: Joby Costello Listowel Emmets

Physio: Lorraine Wall

