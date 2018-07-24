Galway and Kerry Name Sides For All-Ireland Ladies U16 Football Final

Galway and Kerry have named their teams for the Ladies Under 16 All-Ireland Football Final tomorrow evening in Toomevara, Co Tipperary.
Both of the competing counties, Galway and Kerry, are no strangers to All-Ireland U16 A finals in recent times. Galway are the holders and aiming to win the title for a fourth time. If they do so, it will represent the first time that the county has managed to secure back-to-back All-Ireland U16 A crowns.
Kerry, looking for a fifth title in their history are back the final for the first time since 2016, when the Kingdom collected a second consecutive All-Ireland win in this grade. It’s also the second time in four years that Galway and Kerry will have met in the final. Kerry claimed bragging rights in 2015 and between them, the finalists have won the last three All-Ireland U16 A championships.
In their semi-finals, Galway and Kerry got past the challenges of Donegal and Kildare respectively. Galway’s victory over Donegal was a little bit more straightforward than Kerry’s passage to another final. Indeed, the Kingdom needed extra-time before seeing off a gallant Kildare in what was a thrilling encounter.
The Teams Are…
Galway team:
1 Ava Murray Claregalway
2 Louise Coen Corofin
3 Megan Walsh Grainne Mhaols
4 Samantha Fahy Kilkerrin/Clonberne
5 Sophie Healy Dunmore McHales
6 Emma Madden Salthill Knocknacarra
7 Chellene Trill Claregalway
8 Therese Kinnevey Killannin
9 Hannah Noone Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Captain)
10 Niamh McPeake Naomh Mhuire
11 Laura Kelly Salthill/Knocknacarra
12 Shauna Brennan Claregalway
13 Eva Noone Kilkerrin/Clonberne
14 Aoife O’Rourke Tuam/Cortoon
15 Kate Slevin Claregalway
16 Roseanna Baille Naomh Anna Leitir Mór
17 Ciara Murray Caltra Cuans
18 Verona Crowley Naomh Mhuire
19 Fodhla Ni Bhraonain Micheal Breathnach
20 Mary Nic Dhonncha An Cheathru Rua
21 Hannah Walsh Claregalway
22 Eimear Mitchell Annaghdown
23 Kiara Kearney Claregalway
24 Ellen Power Maigh Culinn
25 Ilena Davoren Maigh Culinn
26 Lucy Hynes Maigh Culinn
27 Clodagh Lyons Tuam Cortoon
28 Shauna Butler Barna
29 Niamh Collins Glenamaddy/Williamstown
30 Laura Flynn Claregalway
Manager: Stephen Hession Corofin
Mentors: Eugene Kearney Claregalway
Mentors: Padraig Daveron Maigh Culinn
Mentors: Sinead Madden Salthill/Knocknacarra
Mentors: Anne Lyons Menlough/Skehana
Physio: Anne Lyons
Kerry team:
1 Ciara Butler Castlegregory
2 Maud Kelly Fossa
3 Rachel O’Connor Corcha Dhuibhne
4 Ava Doherty Glenflesk
5 Gemma Kearney Castleisland Desmonds
6 Rachel Dwyer Southern Gaels (Captain)
7 Aoife Dillane Austin Stacks
8 Mary O’Connell Na Gaeil
9 Aisling O’Connell Ballymacelligott
10 Rachel Kilgallen John Mitchels
11 Danielle O’Leary Rathmore
12 Ella Teahan Miltown Listry
13 Clodagh Evans Miltown Listry
14 Siofra O’Shea Southern Gaels
15 Mary Collins Rathmore
16 Claire Fealey Laune Rangers
17 Ciara McCarthy Abbeydorney
18 Ciara Fitzgerald Currow
19 Kerri Ann Hanrahan Killarney Legion
20 Chloe O’Connor Firies
21 Tara Murphy Killarney Legion
22 Aoife O’Flaherty Finuge/St Senans
23 Cliona Murphy Southern Gaels
24 Roisin Griffin Cromane
25 Fodhla Houlihan Laune Rangers
26 Susan Cahill Rathmore
27 Elaine O’Donoghue Firies
28 Maggie Kingston Beaufort
29 Ellie McElligott Ballymacelligott
30 Mairead Ni Chiobhain Corcha Dhuibhne
Manager: Rory Kilgallen John Mitchels
Mentors: Christina Curtin Kerins O’Rahillys
Mentors: Frank McLoughlin Kerins O’Rahillys
Mentors: Mick Hannafin Churchill
Mentors: Daniel Fleming Kerins O’Rahillys
Mentors: Joby Costello Listowel Emmets
Physio: Lorraine Wall