Galway among proposed locations for eating disorder treatment facility

By GBFM News
January 25, 2018

Time posted: 9:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has developed a new programme for people suffering from eating disorders, which could see a treatment hub set up in Galway.

According to the Irish Examiner, the new model of care includes early intervention and access to trained specialists.

The programme will be implemented over a four year period, during which training and recruitment will be carried out.

Around 5 percent of the population, both male and female, suffer from various forms of eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia and binge eating.

The proposed hub locations are Galway, Cork and Dublin – with ‘minihubs’ proposed for Cavan, Kilkenny, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
