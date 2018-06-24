15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway among local authorities not issuing fines for dog fouling

By GBFM News
June 24, 2018

Time posted: 1:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost half of all local councils, including Galway’s two local authorities, did not issue a fine for dog fouling last year.

Just 61 penalties were handed out to people who failed to clean up after their pet.

The Sunday Times says the highest number of fines imposed were in Dublin city with 22, Limerick issued five while Cork issued four.

No fines were handed out last year in a number of counties including Galway, Carlow, Donegal, Mayo, Tipperary or Waterford.

The problem of dog fouling is widespread in Galway city and county, with a public meeting on the matter taking place in Loughrea last month

