Galway AAI Awards

Galway Athletics Board hosted their annual Galway AAI Athletic Awards at a well-attended and enjoyable function in the Meadow Court Hotel, Loughrea last Saturday, with guest of honour Paul McNamara, the High Performance Director of Athletics Ireland in attendance.
The award winners were as follows
U-12 to U-15 Boys – David Mannion
U-12 to U-15 Girls – Emma Moore
U-16 to U-19 Boys – Jerry Keary
U-16 to U-19 Girls – Chloe Casey
U-23 Men – Cillian Greene
U-23 Women – Alanna Lally
Senior Men – Sean Breathnach
Senior Women – Laura Shaughnessy
Masters Men – Martin Kearney
Masters Women – Mary Barrett
Men’s Team – GCH National Junior/U20 Cross Country championship winners. Eanna Folan, James Frizzell, Thomas McStay, Joe Tannian, Aaron Brennan and Michael Healy.
Women’s Team – GCH National Senior women’s marathon winners. Elaine Walsh, Siobhan Lee and Grainne Ni Uallachain.
Hall of Fame – Martin McEvilly
Hall of Fame – Peggy Higgins
Outstanding Contribution – Loughrea Founders. Martin Smyth, Colm Moorehead, T.J. Beatty, John Coughlan, Martin Collins and Noel Loughnane.