Galway AAI Awards

Galway Athletics Board hosted their annual Galway AAI Athletic Awards at a well-attended and enjoyable function in the Meadow Court Hotel, Loughrea last Saturday, with guest of honour Paul McNamara, the High Performance Director of Athletics Ireland in attendance.

The award winners were as follows

U-12 to U-15 Boys – David Mannion

U-12 to U-15 Girls – Emma Moore

U-16 to U-19 Boys – Jerry Keary

U-16 to U-19 Girls – Chloe Casey

U-23 Men – Cillian Greene

U-23 Women – Alanna Lally

Senior Men – Sean Breathnach

Senior Women – Laura Shaughnessy

Masters Men – Martin Kearney

Masters Women – Mary Barrett

Men’s Team – GCH National Junior/U20 Cross Country championship winners. Eanna Folan, James Frizzell, Thomas McStay, Joe Tannian, Aaron Brennan and Michael Healy.

Women’s Team – GCH National Senior women’s marathon winners. Elaine Walsh, Siobhan Lee and Grainne Ni Uallachain.

Hall of Fame – Martin McEvilly

Hall of Fame – Peggy Higgins

Outstanding Contribution – Loughrea Founders. Martin Smyth, Colm Moorehead, T.J. Beatty, John Coughlan, Martin Collins and Noel Loughnane.