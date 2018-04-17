15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway AAI Awards

By Sport GBFM
April 17, 2018

Time posted: 12:21 pm

Galway Athletics Board hosted their annual Galway AAI Athletic Awards at a well-attended and enjoyable function in the Meadow Court Hotel, Loughrea last Saturday, with guest of honour Paul McNamara, the High Performance Director of Athletics Ireland in attendance.

The award winners were as follows      

U-12 to U-15 Boys – David Mannion

U-12 to U-15 Girls – Emma Moore

U-16 to U-19 Boys – Jerry Keary

U-16 to U-19 Girls – Chloe Casey

U-23 Men – Cillian Greene

U-23 Women – Alanna Lally

Senior Men – Sean Breathnach

Senior Women  – Laura Shaughnessy

Masters Men –  Martin Kearney

Masters Women – Mary Barrett

Men’s Team – GCH National Junior/U20 Cross Country championship winners. Eanna Folan,  James Frizzell, Thomas McStay, Joe Tannian, Aaron Brennan and Michael Healy.

Women’s Team – GCH National Senior women’s marathon winners. Elaine Walsh, Siobhan Lee and Grainne Ni Uallachain.

Hall of Fame – Martin McEvilly

Hall of Fame – Peggy Higgins

Outstanding Contribution – Loughrea Founders. Martin Smyth, Colm Moorehead, T.J. Beatty, John Coughlan, Martin Collins and Noel Loughnane.

 

U-12 to U-15 Boys winner David Mannion with family, (Edel Leech and Orlaith Mannion). Pic: John O’Connor.

 

U-15 Girls winner Emma Moore with U23 Winner Alanna Lally. Pic John O’Connor.

 

U-16 to U-19 Boys winner Jerry Keary with international award recipient Laura Cunningham of Craughwell AC. Pic John O’Connor

 

U-16 to U-19 Girls award winner Chloe Casey with Paul McNamara Athletics Ireland. Pic John O’Connor

 

Paul McNamara with Miriam Greene who collected award for her brother U-23 Men’s winner Cillian Greene of GCH. Pic John O’Connor       

 

Bridie Nic Dhonncha with Hall of Fame winner Martin McEvilly and Senior Men award winner Sean Breathnach both of GCH. Pic John O’Connor.

 

Paul McNamara Athletics Ireland with Martin Shaughnessy who collected award on behalf of Senior Women winner Laura Shaughnessy. Pic John O’Connor

 

Masters Women Award Winner Mary Barrett with Paul McNamara Athletics Ireland. Pic John O’Connor

 

Hall of Fame Award Winner Peggy Higgins with James Lundon Galway Athletics Board. Pic John O’Connor

 

Outstanding Contribution Award – Loughrea AC Founders. (L to R) T.J. Beatty, Noel Loughnane, Martin Smyth, Martin Collins, Colm Moorehead. Missing From Pic: John Coughlan. Pic John O’Connor.

 

Men’s Team – GCH National Junior Cross Country championship winners. (L-R) Eanna Folan, Aaron Brennan, Thomas McStay, Michael Healy and Joe Tannian. 

 

Women’s Team – GCH National Senior women’s marathon winners – represented by Elaine Walsh. Pic John O’Connor

 

Optional Headline