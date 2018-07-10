Galway 2020 hires British consultant following departure of creative director

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The team behind Galway 2020 has hired the former head of a British cultural capital as a consultant, following the resignation of its creative director in May.

Martin Green, who was the CEO of Hull’s British city of Culture designation last year has been brought in to advise the Galway 2020 team over a 4-week period.

According to today’s Irish Times, concern is being raised about bringing in outside consultants to drive a plan for Galway.

Earlier this year, Chris Baldwin resigned as Galway 2020 creative director, less than a year into his contract.