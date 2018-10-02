15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway 2020 announces appointment of new CEO

By GBFM News
October 2, 2018

Time posted: 3:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has announced the appointment of Patricia Philbin as its new CEO.

Ms Philbin has been seconded from Galway City Council, where she is Director of Services.

Patricia Philbin was Project Manager of Galway 2020 in the bid phase and led the team who won the designation of European Capital of Culture.

As CEO of Galway 2020, Ms Philbin, who previously held the role of head of Economic, Community and Cultural Department in Galway City Council, will be responsible for leading the team, while working closely with the Board of Directors to deliver the programme.

Hannah Kiely stepped down as Chief Executive of Galway 2020 last month, after months of turmoil at the organisation

