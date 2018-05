The Galway Under 14 Ladies have won the Connacht Under 14 Ladies Football Championship in Ballindine this afternoon after beating Mayo by 5-12 to 2-5. The goals coming from Mollie Mulryan with two, Sarah Duffy, Gillian McGrath and Aoibhe Ni Dhonnacha.

Darren Kelly Reports

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway Manager Padraig Kilcommins who got drenched by his team in the process!

Galway play in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in a couple of weeks.