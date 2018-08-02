15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gallery: Ladies Day ‘Best Dressed’ & ‘Best Hat’ winners

By GBFM News
August 2, 2018

Time posted: 5:21 pm

Charlene Byers from Newry, Co. Down was awarded the title of ‘g Hotel Best Dressed’ by a panel of judges out of a group of eleven finalists selected at Ballybrit today.

The piano teacher and shop owner wore a dusty pink dress with matching hat and clutch bag – and won a €6,000 diamond and pearl pendant from Galway jewelers, Cobwebs, a €2,000 cash prize and a trip for two to Paris.

 

Meanwhile, the ‘g Hotel Best Hat’ award went to Kilkenny woman Moira O’ Toole who wore one of her own creations, a wide-brimmed red and white hat.

Moira, a primary school teacher, was awarded with a €1000 voucher for the Kilkenny Shop and a Galway Getaway in a Junior Suite at the g Hotel & Spa.

 

Photos – Andrew Downes Xposure

SOCIAL NETWORK