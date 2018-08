Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway milliner is collaborating with JustEat to create food-inspired hats that will be showcased at this year’s Electric Picnic.

Michelle Kearns has created a number of pieces to represent the sweet, savoury, and spicy food choices which will be available at the festival.

The Tuam-based milliner’s creations include an ice-cream cone headpiece, a pepperoni pizza hat, and an extravagant red chilli pepper inspired head piece.