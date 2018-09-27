15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gaeltacht Minister to meet Galway Oireachtas members over Aran Islands air service

September 27, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gaeltacht Minister is to meet Galway Oirechtas members at midday to discuss the future of the Aran Islands air service.

In June, Aer Arann announced it will end its public service obligation flights on December 6th.

Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh will meet Galway TDs this afternoon to discuss the PSO and a possible solution.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish says the service is a vital bridge for islanders to the mainland and has been in operation for 48 years.

The Independent Deputy says islanders need assurances that this vital link will be maintained.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
