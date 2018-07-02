Gaelforce West Pros 2018

2018 was the 13th year of the iconic Gaelforce West Adventure Race and the inaugural year of the Gaelforce West Ultra.

Since it’s conception in 2006 this event has become something of an institution.

To complete Gaelforce West is something to aspire to, and be proud of. Fellow Gaelforce West participants have a mutual respect for each other as they share the knowledge of what it takes to tackle this race and cross the finish line in Westport.

This year Killary Gaelforce wanted to do something to recognise the people who come back year after year to take on this amazing event. 2018 participants who had completed Gaelforce West more than once received a commemorative Gaelforce West Pro T-shirt representing the number of times people have taken part.

The top honours went to those who had taken on Gaelforce West 10 times or more.

We had an amazing group of 11 people who have achieved this accolade. They are;

1. Adrian Chaplin

2. Mary Collins

3. Kilian Dooley

4. Gordon Healy

5. Peter O’Farrell (also has won the event 4 times)

6. James Skehan

7. Sara Creighton

8. Daniel Griffin

9. Fergal Landy

10. Mike O’Keane (Connemara legend)

The 11th person who has participated every year since 2006 is local legend and Mayo man PJ Hall.

These Gaelforce West veterans are the people we all look up to. They are an inspiration to anyone doing their first Gaelforce or their 9th and we at Killary Gaelforce are proud to welcome them back year after year. If you are ever looking for tips then you have an excellent panel here – there is nothing they don’t know about this race.

They were each presented with their t-shirts and some lovely goodies from Portwest Ireland and Hilly Socks at prize giving on Saturday evening in Westport. We look forward to welcoming them back next year and to seeing who joins them in this unique achievement of completing the race for the 10th time in 2019. It could be you?

Event sponsors John West also extend their congratulations to all our Gaelforce West Pro participants