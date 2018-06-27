GAA Release Statement Confirming Kildare And Mayo Fixed For Newbridge

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 fixture confirmation

The GAA can confirm that the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round Three meeting of Kildare and Mayo will take place in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Saturday evening at 7.00pm.

Following discussions with the Kildare County Committee and An Garda Síochána in recent days, upgraded match-day and traffic management plans involving extra stewarding and Gardaí will be put in place to cater for the large crowds expected at the venue before the game.

The GAA wishes to point out that the decision by the CCCC to fix the game for Croke Park originally was based on serious concerns around the health and safety of patrons attending the fixture. The CCCC has received assurances that these issues will be adequately addressed.

The original capacity of 8,200 remains in place.

Both Kildare and Mayo County Committees will receive 1,500 tickets each for club distribution. The remainder will be used to meet the needs of players, season ticket holders and sponsors.

The GAA can also confirm that the meeting of Cavan and Tyrone will now take place at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

Tickets purchased for the Croke Park double-header fixture will not be valid for these games and a refund process from the point of purchase has been put in place.

Supporters without tickets are urged not to come to St Conleth’s Park on Saturday.

Tickets for the new fixtures will be priced at €20/£18 (adults) and €5/£5 (juveniles).