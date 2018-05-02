15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

By Damian Burke
May 2, 2018

Time posted: 3:22 pm

The g Counter in Wellpark  is currently recruiting for chefs of all grades. Excellent working hours, with earlier closing
times  which will be attractive to some chefs. To apply please email your CV to  [email protected], or drop your
CV into the G  Counter, Wellpark. Galway

