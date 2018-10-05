15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

FYI Galway features interview with Galway teenager who availed of Simon services

By GBFM News
October 5, 2018

Time posted: 4:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – In August 319 households including 90 families with 228 children were supported by Galway Simon community to help prevent them from becoming homeless.

This year Galway Bay fm has teamed up with Galway Simon Community in their bid to raise vital funds to provide services and support to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Our reporter Antoinette Giblin has been speaking to Eve who found herself on the verge of homelessness at age 18.

She has now turned her life around and started a college degree after availing of the services of the Simon Community. Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 to hear Eve’s story.

And, good luck to our colleagues Alan Clarke and Shannon Fogerty who will be ‘Sleeping Out for Simon’ on Shop Street tonight while Alan Murphy and Seamus O Fatharta will be ‘Sleeping Out for Simon’ in Tuam.

You can text Galway Simon to 50300 and you’ll be giving €4 support to this great cause.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Local MEP says medicinal cannabis high on EU political agenda
Galway 2020 artists and producers make 6 recommendations to CEOs of Galway city and county councils
October 5, 2018
Galway 2020 artists and producers make 6 recommendations to CEOs of Galway city and county councils
October 5, 2018
Local MEP says medicinal cannabis high on EU political agenda
October 5, 2018
City event to remember devastating impact of Spanish Flu on Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 5, 2018
Live Rugby Stream – Pro 14 – Ulster V Connacht Rugby – Kingspan Stadium Belfast
October 5, 2018
Senior/Minor Hurling Championship Draws
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK