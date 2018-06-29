Further water restrictions for Galway as heatwave puts more pressure on supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – We’re being urged to conserve water as the heatwave continues to put pressure on supply across Galway.

Night time restrictions will be implemented on Inis Mór from 10p.m to 7a.m from next Monday July 2nd as water usage on the island has increased by 40 per cent in the past week.

Water restrictions will continue from 11p.m to 7a.m on Inis Oírr and for Ballyconneely Water Treatment Plant.

Demand in Tír an Fhia/Leitir Mór has also increased significantly and some areas are experiencing outages.

Irish Water is warning about the potential for night time water restrictions in the Clarinbridge/South Galway area if people don’t conserve water.

Water restrictions in the Gortunumera area between Killimor and Portumna will be required tonight (Fri) from 10p.m to 8.am.

Due to very high demand in areas supplied by Tonabrucky reservoir, Irish Water is restricting water between 11p.m to 7a.m.

Areas which may see reduced flow as a result are Barna, Moycullen, Knocknacarra, Kingston, Taylor’s Hill and Rahoon.

Water users across Galway are being warned to conserve water during this drought weather to ensure a supply is available during the day.

Kate Gannon from Irish Water says there’s information on the website on how to conserve water.