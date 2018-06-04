15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

Further roadworks to get underway on Loughrea bypass

By GBFM News
June 4, 2018

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further roadworks will get underway tomorrow on the Loughrea bypass (28/5).

It’s part of a series of works being carried out separately at the three roundabouts on the outskirts of the town.

Last week, work was carried out on the Fairfield Roundabout on the N65.

From tomorrow morning, works will now commence on the Monearmore Roundabout.

The works will take place from tomorrow until Friday between the hours of 9.30am and 5pm.

A stop go system will be in operation for the duration of the works and motorists are advised to expect delays.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Carna event to explore links between US State Governor and Connemara
June 4, 2018
Carna event to explore links between US State Governor and Connemara
June 4, 2018
New state of the art Doolin to Aran ferry to arrive from France tomorrow
June 4, 2018
Thousands to attend major religious gathering in Esker

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 4, 2018
Galway Tribesmen Continue Winning Streak
June 4, 2018
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK