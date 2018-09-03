Funding to improve community infrastructure in Lawrencetown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been approved to improve the community infrastructure in the east Galway village of Lawrencetown

Fifty thousand euro in funding has been awarded to Lawrencetown Community Development Centre by the Department of Community and Rural Development

Galway East Independent T.D. Sean Canney says the CLAR funding is for the construction of a footpath and a carpark as well as improved drop off facilities at the national school

For more on this tune in to FYI Galway at 5…