Funding secured for sports programmes at 17 Connemara schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been secured to run an exercise and sports programme in 17 schools across Connemara.

Muintearas Teo has been allocated almost 70-thousand euro in funding to run the programme for the 2018/2019 school year in primary schools across the region.

Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh says the programme offers additional assistance to schools to provide children with language acquisition and enrichment opportunity.

CEO of Muintearas Teo, Sean O Coistealbha, says they hope to expand the programme in the future.