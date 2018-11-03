15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Funding secured for new water safety initiative that will save lives in Galway

By GBFM News
November 3, 2018

Time posted: 5:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been secured for a water safety initiative that will save lives in Galway.

That’s according to Galway West Minister Sean Kyne who says 24-thousand euro is being provided for the ‘River Corrib Thermal Image Monitoring Project’.

The project will use thermal imaging technology along the banks of the Corrib in the city to detect people entering the water.

When a person is detected an automatic message will be issued to the Gardai resulting in a faster response from emergency services.

Minister Kyne says the project, being funded under the Digital Innovation Programme, is of huge importance to Galway city.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
