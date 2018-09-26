15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Funding secured for new Tourism Hub at Eyre Square

By GBFM News
September 26, 2018

Time posted: 4:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been secured for a Digital Access and Tourism Hub at Eyre Square.

30 thousand euro has been allocated for the project through a new Digital Innovation Programme launched by Junior Minister and Galway West TD, Sean Kyne.

The new facility will be located in the existing kiosk at the centre of Eyre Square and will provide information on places of interest, attractions and other services.

The Digital Access and Tourism Hub will also operate as a Wifi hotspot.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news….

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Campaign to promote greater accessibility for disabled launched in city
NUI Galway drops out of top 250 in World University Rankings
September 26, 2018
Proposal for Galway city ring road to go before Cabinet on Tuesday
September 26, 2018
NUI Galway drops out of top 250 in World University Rankings
September 26, 2018
Campaign to promote greater accessibility for disabled launched in city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 26, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
September 26, 2018
Intermediate Camogie Championship And Shield Semi-Finals This Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK