Funding secured for new Tourism Hub at Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been secured for a Digital Access and Tourism Hub at Eyre Square.

30 thousand euro has been allocated for the project through a new Digital Innovation Programme launched by Junior Minister and Galway West TD, Sean Kyne.

The new facility will be located in the existing kiosk at the centre of Eyre Square and will provide information on places of interest, attractions and other services.

The Digital Access and Tourism Hub will also operate as a Wifi hotspot.

