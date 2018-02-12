15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Funding for new slipway at Ros a Mhil harbour

By GBFM News
February 12, 2018

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been allocated for a new slipway at Ros a Mhil in Connemara.

It’s part of a 27.9 million euro fund for 2018 Capital projects at Ireland’s six fishery harbour centres.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has announced the funding for Ros a Mhil, Howth, Castletownbere, Dingle, Dunmore East and Killybegs.

The funds which will provide for a new slipway in Ros a Mhil, a small craft harbour welfare building, deep water quay preparation, safety and maintenance and disability access.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
NUI Galway, UCD, DIT And Ulster University In Sigerson Cup Semi-Finals
February 12, 2018
Over 100 Galway claims against uninsured drivers last year
February 12, 2018
TD slams decline in Garda Traffic Corps numbers across Galway
February 12, 2018
Permission sought to keep changes to Connemara protected building

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 12, 2018
NUI Galway, UCD, DIT And Ulster University In Sigerson Cup Semi-Finals
February 12, 2018
Spar 5’s Dates Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK