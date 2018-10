Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €60,000 has been allocated for two minor flood defence projects in the east Galway area.

It’ll allow for works at Derryoober, Woodford and Rafarn, Loughrea under the Minor Works Flood Migitation Scheme.

Galway East Junior Minister Sean Canney says the OPW has confirmed it’ll shortly allocate funding for the works to the county council.

