Fun, Skill and Camaraderie to the fore at LGFA U17 Academy Blitz

THE 2018 National Under 17 Academy Blitz Day took place in the impressive surroundings of the GAA National Development Centre in Abbotstown on Tuesday, August 21.

Those in attendance were treated to a magnificent spectacle of skill, teamwork and camaraderie, with 16 teams representing 13 counties in attendance.

The main focus of the day was kept in perspective, of developing every player and ensuring that all players that participated in the Under 17 Academy Programme in each of the counties were provided with plenty opportunities to play.

The U17 Academy Programme has become a very important event in the LGFA Calendar as it assists with developing players in the age bracket that is most vulnerable to drop-out in our sport.

All teams took part in the group stages with the top two teams in each group reaching the quarter finals of the Championship, third team in each group battling it out in the Shield semi-finals, while the fourth place team in each group entering the semi-finals of the plate.

In the end, Roscommon took home the Plate title after a titanic battle with near neighbours Galway City Shamrocks, Limerick brought more silverware Shannonside by winning the Shield Final against Clare following a late penalty and finally Dublin were crowned Cup champions for second year in a row after an exciting game with Tipperary.

We would like to congratulate all teams involved on the day and thank our volunteers, referees and coordinators, for ensuring that everything went to schedule. The skill level on display throughout the day was very evident and we look forward to seeing many of these players with their respective Clubs and County over the coming years.

FULL RESULTS:

Group 1:

Clare 4-0 Roscommon 0-0

Dublin 0-3 Tipperary 0-6

Clare 1-0 Dublin 0-5

Tipperary 3-4 Roscommon 0-05

Clare 0-4 Tipperary 0-9

Dublin 3-3 Roscommon 0-1

Group 2:

Limerick 1-1 Donegal 1-7

London 0-1 Galway Connemara Gaels 5-5

Limerick 5-8 London 0-0

Galway Connemara Gaels 0-2 Donegal 1-7

Donegal 3-7 London 0-0

Galway Connemara Gaels 3-4 Limerick 1-4

Group 3:

Galway City Shamrocks 2-2 Kilkenny 1-6

Cork 1-6 Meath Royal Stars 0-4

Kilkenny 1-1 Cork 2-9

Galway City Shamrocks 2-3 Meath Royal Stars 1-8

Kilkenny 0-3 Meath Royal Stars 3-6

Galway City Shamrocks 1-2 Cork 2-4

Group 4

Meath Gold Stars 2-3 Tyrone 2-1

Galway Northern Stars 0-1 Kerry 0-6

Meath Gold Stars 0-4 Galway Northern Stars 1-4

Kerry 1-8 Tyrone 0-0

Meath Gold Stars 0-1 Kerry 2-5

Tyrone 0-5 Galway Northern Stars 2-5

Plate Knockout Phase

Semi Final Galway City Shamrocks 1-7 Tyrone 1-5

Semi Final Roscommon 7-8 London 0-0

Final Roscommon 2-4 Galway City Shamrocks 0-1

Shield Knockout Phase

Semi Final Limerick 3-9 Kilkenny 0-1

Semi Final Clare 1-3 Meath Gold Stars 0-2

Final Limerick 1-2 Clare 0-4

Championship Knockout Phase

Quarter Final Tipperary 3-10 Meath Royal Stars 1-3

Quarter Final Donegal 6-5 Galway Northern Stars 0-3

Quarter Final Cork 0-0 Dublin 2-8

Quarter Final Kerry 2-8 Galway Connemara Gaels 1-0

Semi Final Tipperary 0-6 Donegal 0-3

Semi Final Dublin 2-8 Kerry 0-3

Final Dublin 2-2 Tipperary 1-3